A funeral post announcing the one-week observance for Ghanaian transgender, Madina Broni, triggered displeasure among some friends on social media.

Madina Broni, who also identifies herself as Angela Coleman, was reported to have passed away on Thursday, February 19, 2026, after a short illness.

Following Madina Broni's passing, the family has made arrangements for the one-week observance to be held on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

A post shared by one of the deceased's associates, Angela Maxine, another transgender, on Friday, February 26, 2026, indicated that the ceremony will start from 8:00 am at Madina Zongo Junction.

Apart from giving the details of the one-week observance, the poster showed that even though Madina Broni identified as a woman and claimed to undergone surgery to change her gender, a man's photo and name, Prince Kwasi Bentil, were used.

Sharing the poster, Angel Maxine was displeased that the family had chosen to make Madina Broni a man when the person had lived and identified as a woman.

"When someone lives openly in her truth and is known by a name the world recognises, why take that away in death? Are we honouring her or quietly erasing her story? If you love us, love us as we are, in life and in death. Madina Broni deserved to be remembered as herself. How can I support this?," she asked.

Who was Madina Broni?

Madina Broni rose to fame in the late 2010’s after she began appearing in interviews as a man transitioning to become a woman.

At the time, she was regularly referred to as the Ghanaian Bobrisky, in reference to the popular Nigerian crossdresser Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, who also transitioned to become a woman.

Madina Broni said in interviews that she had always been into crossdressing, but she officially began transitioning to a woman sometime around 2018.

According to her, she started the process after a trip to Spain and underwent gender reassignment surgery.

Madina Broni caused a stir in 2019 when she said she had become engaged to a Ghanaian pastor based in Belgium and that they were going to tie the knot soon.

"I never believed I would date or marry a pastor, but he proposed about eight months ago, and it was a very wonderful feeling. We are making plans towards a big wedding, and his family has accepted me for who I am," she said at the time, according to Modern Ghana.

Reactions to Madina Broni's one-week poster

The one-week poster of Madina Broni and the concerns raised by Angel Maxin have triggered reactions from her followers. Many condemned the poster, describing it as a disrespect to the deceased's memory. YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

"This poster really broke my heart 💔for our sister Madina Broni. The disrespect is just too much tbh 😢😭."

"Still support our love is more than their misunderstanding."

"This is sad, hmmm."

"This is so absurd 😢 and disrespectful."

Friends of Madina Broni, known for being openly transgender, are not pleased by a one-week poster showing her as male. Photo source: @madinabroni1

Source: TikTok

