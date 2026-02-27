Ghanaian midfielder Kwasi Sibo gave fans a rare peek inside his stylish Spanish home, blending modern elegance with cultural touches

Ghanaian midfielder Kwasi Sibo, who plies his trade with Spanish outfit Real Oviedo, has given fans a rare glimpse into his private life after sharing moments from inside his residence in Spain on social media.

The talented midfielder took to his Instagram story to showcase parts of his stylish home, and the interior certainly reflected elegance and personality.

The house is beautifully painted in a striking shade of white, creating a bright and modern atmosphere throughout the space.

The clean colour scheme gives the residence a calm, sophisticated feel, while also allowing the decorative pieces to stand out.

One of the most eye-catching elements of the home is the presence of African artefacts carefully mounted on the wall. The ornaments add a strong cultural touch, subtly highlighting his Ghanaian roots despite being based in Europe.

The walls are also adorned with attractive designs and artwork, blending contemporary style with tradition to create a warm yet classy ambience.

Watch the photo Kwasi Sibo posted on his Instagram story below.

Kwasi Sibo was sharply dressed

With the simple caption ''Grateful,'' Sibo himself looked equally sharp. The La Liga star appeared neatly dressed in a designer white top paired with black trousers featuring white stripes along the sides.

He completed the look with crisp white sneakers and a sleek black LA cap, giving off a relaxed but fashionable vibe. His outfit perfectly complemented the clean aesthetic of his surroundings.

Kwasi Sibo's 2025/26 season

Meanwhile, Kwasi Sibo’s 2025/26 season has not matched the success of last term, when he featured in 39 matches across all competitions for Real Oviedo, establishing himself as a key member of the La Liga outfit.

As Transfermarkt stats show, this season, he has struggled for consistency, finding himself in and out of the starting eleven and making just 16 appearances, reportedly prompting him to consider leaving the club in search of more regular playing time.

According to Flashscore, the 27-year-old Ghanaian has started his team's last eight matches after missing four matches in a row between November 23, 2025, and December 14, 2025.

As things stand now, Sibo's future at Real Oviedo is uncertain, with his contract set to expire on June 30, 2026, according to Transfermarkt.

For now, the former Cheetah FC player is focused on finishing the current season on a high note, hoping to keep his place in Otto Addo's 2026 World Cup squad for Ghana.

