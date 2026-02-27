NPP MPs Steal the State of the Nation Show With Unique Cocoa Protest: Yayɛ Mɔbɔ Dodo
Every State of the Nation Address, opposition legislators find a way to protest the government such as wearing black and wielding placards with special messages.
For the 2026 address by President John Mahama, New Patriotic Party MPs went the extra mile in their protest of the management of the cocoa sector.
They displayed cocoa pods and staged a protest over recent price cuts moments before Mahama began delivering the address.
Clad in black with sashes reading “Cocoa Akuafo Yayɛ Mɔbɔ Dodo,” the MPs chanted in the chamber, highlighting concerns over the plight of cocoa farmers and declining production.
Parliament shared photos of the protesting MPs on Facebook.
