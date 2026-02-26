A Ghanaian man living in Italy has become stranded after his wife threw him out of their matrimonial home

Joseph Bentum indicated that he had been in Italy for 29 years and could not believe that he had become homeless

Ghanaians on social media who watched Joseph Bentum share his story thronged the comment section to share their thoughts

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Joseph Bentum, a Ghanaian man living in Italy, has been rendered homeless after his wife threw him out of their home.

The elderly man said he comes from Elmina in the Central Region and has been in Italy for 29 years.

Joseph Bentum, a Ghanaian man living in Italy, becomes homeless. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1/X & Getty Images

Source: UGC

In a video on X, Joseph Bentum mentioned some of his family members and where they live in Ghana. He shared his story of how he became homeless.

Joseph Bentum narrated that his wife packed his belongings and threw them out of their matrimonial home. He did not state the reason for his wife's actions.

However, as soon as he started to narrate what led him to the streets, he started to cry. The other Ghanaian he was narrating the incident to asked him to stop since he could not stop crying.

Watch the X video below:

Netizens sympathise with homeless Ghanaian abroad

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@TheCarGuy233 said:

"Life can humble anyone, no matter where you’re from. Big respect to the Italy-based creator for stepping in to help. 🙏🏾 Hopefully, Mr Joseph Bentum finds stability and support during this tough time. Sometimes all someone needs is one person willing to show up."

@Bra_Baffour wrote:

"You get papers, you be citizen. You are just a lazy man. I don’t want to associate anything with any tribe, though. But it is what it is. U think Ashanti man with an Italian passport will find himself in this state?"

@god_dc1 said:

"Women be wicked because the law favours them there, so nkwasiasem nkoaaa Mtweew."

@tokebele wrote:

"See how he Dey wan disgrace my town people…hopefully he gets help."

@6kay___ said:

"Sad, he should just come back to Ghana, we will host him."

@stessysteve wrote:

"Eiii life abroad can really humble a person paa. Big props to the brother who stepped in to help. Mr Bentum, may God open doors for you and give you strength. This too shall pass. Safe lands, brother."

@mr_kwabla said:

"Whatever the reasons behind his wife's actions, this should be a wake-up call. We need to stop acting like life abroad lasts forever. Build your own house, business and secure your future in Ghana while you have the chance. If life in the diaspora fails, you should be able to return home to dignity, not to the streets."

@CVWALKINFAITH wrote:

"Obi man so asem .. it’s not easy o 🫶🏾🕊️."

Source: YEN.com.gh