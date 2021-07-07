Quamina MP has recounted how his lover left him because he was broke

He said one 'rich' guy came convincing the lady with a car and other promises

Quamina MP shot to fame in June 2018 following the release of his hit song ‘Wiase Y3 D3’

Ghanaian musician Quamina MP, born Ato Quamina, has shared the story of how his girlfriend broke his heart some time back due to his financial situation.

While speaking in an interview with Asempa FM, Quamina MP indicated that it was not so much the lady's fault for jilting him because he was financially incapable then.

This time the ‘Kenkey seller’ hitmaker said he dated the lady for some four years and that they used to eat beans and gari soakings but she got fed up with the kind of living.

Quamina MP while speaking to Adu Kumi on Asempa FM's Tete-a-Tete Entertainment show said one guy driving a Corolla showed interest in his girlfriend and said he was going to take better care of her.

The musician said, the 'good deal' that was presented to his girlfriend got her thinking twice about the relationship and called it quits with him.

He however said the guy who took his girlfriend from him could not fulfil all the promises he made to her.

Quamina MP said the lady wanted to come back but they could not kick it off like before.

“I had someone way back, we dated for like four years, we used to eat gari and beans and soakings, but e be like the gari choke for her stomach,” Quamina MP said.

“My Ex-girlfriend wanted to come back when I became Quamina MP but the yawa be say, some boy take am.”

“The boy then he dey drive corolla, so he came to take my girl wey he say he go marry the girl, he will take her to school and things but e no happen,” he said in pidgin language.

“I don’t blame the girl at all, I just felt she’s my past, so it means if we dey wey yawa happen, she still go lef right, she no go fit,” he added.

He went further to state that the experience with the said lady encouraged him to work hard and added value to himself to avert another of such circumstances from happening.

Quamina MP shot to fame in June 2018 following the release of his hit song ‘Wiase Y3 D3’.

