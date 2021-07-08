28m dollars car loan: MPs deserve better; some of us use UBER – NDC MP

NDC MP for South Dayi has given his full support for the proposed $28 million car loan tabled before parliament

He said it is welcomed because some members of parliament ride in UBER to attend to the business of the house

This, according to him, is quite worrying and very unsafe

He said government can do better by providing them with official vehicles like all article 71 state officials

South Dayi MP, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor Photo credit: the publisheronline

Source: UGC

In a report filed by JoyNews, the South Dayi legislator said members of the house deserve the $28 million car loan being given to them to buy vehicles.

He added that the MPs deserve to be given official cars just like the ones given to state office holders.

Dafeamekpor explained that even the Electoral Commissioner has about 5 military personnel following her around in her two land cruisers.

He added that MPs are the only article 71 holders who are not given official vehicles, and that government should take the necessary steps to do the needful.

“MPs are the only category of article 71 holders who are not given an official vehicle... My position is that the government should take steps and get us official vehicles...,” he said.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, had tabled a loan agreement of $28 million before Parliament.

This loan agreement is supposed to be for the purchase of 275 vehicles for members of the 8th Parliament of the fourth republic.

In a report filed by Citinews, in the papers presented to Parliament, the loan will be sourced from the National Investment Bank, NIB, with each MP receiving $100,000.

Source: Yen.com.gh