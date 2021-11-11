Kennedy Agyapong is arguably the riches politician in Ghana at the moment

A video of his huge mansion in New Jersey, USA, has pooped up online

Kennedy Agyapong is the Member of Parliament for Assin Central

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, is arguably the richest Ghanaian politician.

The maverick politician is noted for flaunting his wealth whenever he appears on TV or radio.

Well, Kennedy Agyapong's wealth is no fluke as a fresh video of his huge mansion in New Jersey in the United States of America (USA) has dropped online.

Kennedy Agyapong: 1st Video of the huge Mansion of the MP in USA Drops (Photo credit: Ghanaweb)

Source: Facebook

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the said mansion is located in Newark in New Jersey.

Though the camera didn't capture the inside of the mansion one can estimate that the mansion has over four rooms.

From the video, many luxurious cars believed to be owned by Kennedy AGyapong were seen at the parking lot.

Watch the video:

Kennedy Agyapong was captured having a conversation with some people who came to pay a visit.

