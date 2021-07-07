The National Democratic Congress has questioned paying monthly salaries to the wives of the president and his vice

In a petition addressed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, it slammed the government for being insensitive

The petition was presented as part of the 'March For Justice' demo by the party's youth wing

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has lashed out at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo following the implementation of a recommendation to pay monthly salaries to the first lady and second lady of the country.

The party raised concerns in a petition addressed to President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, as part of its "March For Justice' demonstration organised by the Youth Wing of the NDC.

Clearly, you have lost it; NDC to Akufo-Addo over payment for Samira and Rebecca. Photo source: Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Samira Bawumia, Rebecca Akufo-Addo

Source: Facebook

On Wednesday, July 7, YEN.com.gh reported the decision of the government to adopt the recommendation of an emolument committee to ensure that the spouses of the President and Vice President are paid for their roles on a monthly basis.

This decision did not go down with the NDC and many Ghanaians.

The party took advantage of the July 6 protest that sought to demand justice for people killed or brutalized by security personnel in the past few weeks to register their displeasure over the decision to pay the wives of the president and his vice through their petition.

“With each passing day, you and your government manifest more examples of insensitivity to the cries of Ghanaians," reads a section of the petition according to pulse.com.gh.

“The latest being your decision to pay your wife Rebecca and Samira Bawumia salaries equivalent to cabinet ministers at a time like this. Clearly, you have lost it.”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Meanwhile, Henry Kwasi Prempeh, the Executive Director of the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD) has slammed the decision by the government to pay monthly salaries to the first and second spouses.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Prempeh questioned the need to pay the spouses of the leaders of the country when they benefit from the perks of being a part of the presidency.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh