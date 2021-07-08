Young Ghanaian artiste, Yaw Tog, has been in the trends on Twitter over a comment he made during an interview with TV3 Ghana that he made Stormzy more popular in Ghana.

Yaw Tog earlier mentioned that the British musician made him popular in the market before implying that it was a win-win situation for both of them.

However, this comment has not sat well with many Ghanaians who have taken to Twitter to pour out their reactions whilst others try to defend the artiste.

Sammy Forson bashed Yaw Tog saying:

Yaw Tog's comments about making Stomzy popular in GH are the kind that unfortunately encourage selfish behaviour in the industry.. If u know what it takes to be a mainstream artist in the UK and play listed into other parts of europe, u won't loose talk.. Smh.. Focus on ur music

Joey B quickly sprang to Yaw Tog's defence indicating that:

i dont see whats wrong with Yaw Tog’s comment big Sammy.

@malikofori opined that:

Yaw Tog saying he made Stormzy popular here in Ghana has got to be the most funniest thing ever!! @YAWTOG_ what are you, smoking boy?

@sirjohnnn said:

So now University Students and Graduates can’t even understand a simple english from an SHS student? Yaw Tog said “More Popular”. Meaning Stormzy to some extent was popular in Ghana. But Tog made most of us know him more. Asem ba mo nya abotrɛ

@KumasiSarkodie_ suggested:

Masa masa most of y’all know Stormzy through ‘Blinded by your grace’ and you think someone in a remote area knows ‘Vossi bop’?? in Ghana here E be Yaw Tog wey made him popular straight

@stingg_ revealed:

I was with Yaw TOG and Stormzy in Kumasi when they shot the remix and trust me noooooo one knew who stormzy was... All the people were clamoring to see yaw and Kwesi. The boy was not wrong with his statement. Y'all tripping

Meanwhile, on-screen and on-air entertainment journalist, Arnold Elavanyo Mensah, has waded into the ongoing discussion on Yaw Tog's comment about UK musician Stormzy.

According to the Sore hitmaker, he made Stormzy more popular in Ghana due to the fact that they collaborated on a remix to his viral Sore song.

His comments have however generated buzz and some commentary, and Arnold Elavanyo Mensah has dissected the comment with YEN.com.gh.

