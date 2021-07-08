Arnold Elavanyo Mensah has spoken about Yaw Tog's trending comment about Stormzy

The radio show host said even though being vocal is a good thing, it can end up pushing one's helpers away

Yaw Tog, in a recent interview, said he made Stormzy more popular in Ghana

On-screen and on-air entertainment journalist, Arnold Elavanyo Mensah, has waded into the ongoing discussion on Yaw Tog's comment about UK musician Stormzy.

According to the Sore hitmaker, he made Stormzy more popular in Ghana due to the fact that they collaborated on a remix to his viral Sore song.

His comments have however generated buzz and some commentary and Arnold Elavanyo Mensah has dissected the comment with us.

While speaking in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, the Vibes In 5 creator noted:

"Yaw Tog is becoming very vocal and it is a good thing. Whether people agree with his opinions or not, he would air them anyway. But much as one becomes very vocal, one must be ready to take responsibility for whatever repercussions may arise from doing so."

Arnold then went on to disagree with Yaw Tog over his comment for saying he made the Blinded By Your Grace hitmaker popular

"I do not agree with the young bull - Yaw Tog when he said he made Stormzy popular in Ghana. That Stormzy featuring on his Sore remix made Ghanaians pay attention to Stormzy. The fact that people paid attention and followed the build-up to the making and releasing of the Sore remix doesn't mean he (Yaw Tog) made Ghanaians pay attention to Stormzy", Arnold said.

The Vibes In 5 host said, on the contrary, people were paying attention to Tog and judging his talent and ability to step up his game.

"In actual sense, Ghanaians were paying attention to him (Yaw Tog) instead. Ghanaians were amazed with his freshness, his talent, his ability to attract a huge name like Stormzy to feature on Sore.

Ghanaians wanted to know if he could deliver, knowing Yaw Tog was going to be on the same song with an already established, globally known artiste in the person of Stormzy.

It is the love that Ghanaians have for him (Yaw Tog) as a guy who just burst onto the scene from nowhere, with so much talent, that made them follow him and Stormzy's journey. They were measuring his strength vis a vis Stormzy's.

It is just like saying Abraham Attah bringing a name like Denzel Washington to Ghana for a movie project. Obviously people will pay attention to Abraham and Denzel too. Some people who didn't really pay much attention to Denzel would draw closer to him and his works, but Abraham can not base on that to say he is made Denzel Washington popular. People will pay attention to Abraham Attah because he was able to bring Denzel to his homeland."

Arnold then leaned in on the implications of the surface value of Tog's comment and said they were likely to affect the burgeoning singer's career.

"Yaw Tog rather got Ghanaians to pay attention to him because he was able to bring Stormzy home. If Yaw had collaborated with some unpopular artiste, I don't think he would get the buzz he got with Stormzy.

The video to the Sore remix pulled tremendous numbers because of Stormzy's involvement. He rather worked the magic for Yaw Tog. His involvement made Yaw rather more popular in Ghana.

Comments like this, especially coming from young new cuts have the tendency of pushing prospective big name "helpers" away. Because no big name, who actually saw, and felt like jumping on a new acts jam to further push and expand his brand would want to feel like the opposite rather happened."

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Yaw Tog, while speaking in an interview with TV3's MzGee, said he made Stormzy more popular in Ghana.

