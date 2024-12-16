Dr Joyce Emefa Addo celebrated her husband, Dr William Selormey Klah, for being inducted as an Obstetrician/Gynaecologist Specialist

In a Facebook post, she praised his sacrifices and achievements, referring to him as her "personal general"

Several social media users thronged the comment section to join the proud wife in congratulating her husband

A Ghanaian woman celebrated her husband after he was inducted as an Obstetrician/ Gynaecologist and a member of the Ghana College of Physicians.

Joyce Emefa Addo, a doctor herself, said she was proud of her husband, Dr. William Selormey Klah, for his many sacrifices and achievements.

A Ghanaian wife shares her husband's achievement as an Obstetrician /Gynaecologist Specialist and a new member of the Ghana College of Physicians. Photo credit: @joyce.e.addo

In a Facebook post, Joyce Emefa Addo described her husband as her personal general who deserves the honour for all he does.

“Not all generals come in uniform! Congratulations my personal General! You really deserve this honour for your many sacrifices! Your Specialist Obstetrician /Gynaecologist could never! A hearty congratulations, Dr William Selormey Klah. William Klah, now a Member of the Ghana College of Surgeons (MGCS). Allow me to re-introduce you: Dr William S. Klah, BSc., MBChB, MGCS)”

“God is not done with you yet. Signed: A super proud wife😍 Support system, We this!” Joyce Emefa Addo added.

Netizens congratulate doctor on his induction

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Joyce Emefa Addo on Facebook. Read them below:

Augustus Opesika said:

“Congrats boss William Klah.”

Ama De Younge wrote:

“Congratulations to our super doctor!🎈🎉🎊🍾 … And his super doctor wife!!”

Josiah Aubin said:

“Congratulations William Klah. You’ve always had it in you. Keep soaring.”

Benson Owusu Atuahene wrote:

“A big congratulations to Dr William and you. More grace to do more. It's a beauty to have godly men in such glorious professions to care for patience as Jesus would have done if he were a gynaecologist.”

Michael Kojo Takyi-Afrifa said:

“Congratulations ⚡️Dr. William Klah. No surprises here. Unto the next.”

Kwasi Antwi Koranteng wrote:

“Congratulations boss!!”

Precious Lebechi said:

“Congratulations to you sir.”

Physician Specialist celebrates after graduating

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Albert Agbi celebrated after he was inducted into the Ghana College of Physicians.

The Ghanaian man rejoiced with his wife and child, acknowledging their support during his studies.

His wife indicated that she was proud of her husband for his achievement. Other netizens congratulated Dr Albert Agbi in the comment section of his post.

