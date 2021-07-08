Van Vicker has given out some supplies to hospitals in Liberia namely Catholic Hospital and SDA Cooper Hospital

The famous Ghanaian actor's donation included nose mask, sanitiser, soap and tissue

Van Vicker's mother is half-Liberian although he was born in Accra and raised in different countries

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

Famous Ghanaian actor, Van Vicker has generously given out supplies including nose mask, tissue, sanitiser and soap to the Catholic Hospital and SDA Cooper Hospital which are in Liberia.

Sharing posts on his verified Instagram handle, Van Vicker indicated that he always feels gratified for being able to help humanity.

Pictures that were taken during the gesture showed that both the donor and the recipients adhered to stick COVID-19 protocols by wearing the nose masks and face shields.

See the photos below:

Van Vicker's link to Liberia

Van Vicker was born in Accra, Ghana on to a Ghanaian/ Liberian mother and a Dutch father who passed on when Van was six years old.

The actor has often cited in interviews that he considers himself a global citizen as he was raised all over the world by his mother.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian Actor Van Vicker Donates Supplies to Catholic Hospital in Liberia Credit: @iam_vanvicker

Source: Instagram

A while ago, the popular Ghanaian movie star, Van Vicker, dedicated a beautiful post to his daughter on social media as she attained a new age on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

The movie star shared a picture of the pretty lady on his official Instagram page and disclosed that she clocked 15.

Van accompanied the photo post with a lovely note to his girl. He described her as a perfect daughter while wishing her a happy celebration.

“I am blessed. Another year, a new age. You are the apotheosis of a 'perfect' daughter. Ji-an my Chichi. 15years today hooray! You are blessed. Be all that you want to be. Happy birthday my princess. I love you. Daddy," he said.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen News