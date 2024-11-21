Okomfo Baffour Gyan, a traditional priest has demanded that the government act swiftly to end the galamsey menace

He said the activities of galamsey miners have rendered many river deities powerless due to the destruction of their homes

He said galamsey activities are a threat to their traditional beliefs and way of worship and urged for swift intervention

A traditional priest, Okomfo Baffour Gyau, has expressed concern about the adverse effects illegal mining, also known as galamsey, is having on traditional worship in the country.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 14th Yam Festival in Bibiani Old Town, Okomfo Baffour Gyan, stated that a lot of river deities have lost their powers due to the pollution of the river bodies, their abode.

Okomfo Gyau says the powers of the river gods have waned as a result of galamsey.

He said this has resulted in a steady increase in natural and man-made disasters afflicting the country.

He said the many road accidents, armed robberies and killings, among others, are because the gods have lost their power to protect community members.

Okomfo Gyau, who is based in Abofrem in the Ashanti Region, called on the government to quickly end the galamsey menace and restore the rivers to their old glories.

He said that galamsey was killing the water bodies and making their ways of worship extinct.

His sentiment is echoed by members of the Christian community who say the pollution of the river bodies has also affected the performance of certain sacred rites for new converts, among others.

SDA laments galamsey effect on soul-winning efforts

The Seventh-Day Adventist Church has also lamented the adverse impact of illegal mining on their soul-winning efforts.

Pastor Edward Nyarkoh, the Executive Secretary of the Northern Ghana Union of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, noted that the church had been forced to build baptistries after streams and rivers used to baptise new converts had been affected by galamsey.

He told JoyNews that the increasing turbidity of the streams and rivers has made them unsafe for the baptismal services.

He added that the church was forced to move their baptismal services to baptistries to avoid contaminating new converts and officiating pastors.

Catholic Church to sanction illegal miners

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Catholic Church has warned that it would take punitive actions against members of the church who engage in illegal mining activities.

The first of such punitive actions is to refuse donations sourced from the proceeds of illegal mining, commonly called galamsey in Ghana.

The decision forms part of a broader set of church sanctions geared at deterring church members from engaging in illegal mining activities.

