A group of women in Bantama have vented their spleen over recent comments by the NDC's Dela Edem

Dela Edem recently made some derogatory remarks about former President John Agyekum Kufuor

The statement did not go well with many Ghanaians, who have heavily criticised the communicator

A group of Ghanaian women in Bantama have expressed their displeasure over some remarks made by an NDC communicator against former President John Kufuor.

In a video, the women called out Dela Edem, describing his comments as disrespectful and rebuked him for mocking the former president over his disability.

The women's outrage follows recent comments by Dela Edem regarding Former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

He heavily criticised the renowned politician after endorsing Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the best person to succeed President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The women, who believe Kufuor maximised his position as president during his era and introduced transformative policies, highlighted some projects like the National Health Insurance Scheme and the free maternity care policy.

They added that Kufuor is still an intelligent statesman despite his current normal condition, given his age.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Bantama women's comment

The women's comments have attracted mixed reactions from the comments section. Many, however, acknowledged that Dela Edem's remarks about the statesman were indeed disrespectful.

@Nana Yaw Boadu Ayeboafo I wrote:

"The comments by Dela Edem have increased NPP'S votes to 90% in Asante Region."

@Yaa blinks wrote:

"This insult from him has cost paaaoo."

@Mustafi jnr

"See the way they suffering."

@gullit090 wrote:

"As for Ashantis if you just give them Npp T.shirt and small money for Apeteshi they won't disappoint."

Kumchacha weeps over Dela Edem's comment

YEN.com.gh also reported that Ghanaian pastor Nicholas Osei has expressed grief over Dela Edem's comment about Kufour.

He wept in a video highlighting Dela's comment and its implications for NDC's chances of winning the December 7 polls.

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions, with some defending the pastor for his words while others did not.

