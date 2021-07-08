MPs will pay back the car loan; no need attacking them – Parliament Public Affairs Director
- The Director of Public Affairs of Parliament, Kate Addo, has stated that Members of Parliament would pay back the car loan
- According to her, the backlash on the MPs is quiet unnecessary
- She added that these loans will be deducted at source
In a report filed by Citi News, Kate Addo reiterated that there is no need for all the criticism since the MPs will eventually pay back the loan.
Deduction at source
She added that these loans will be deducted at source.
“These loans [will be paid] paid by MPs themselves, and they are deducted at source. So it is not as though they are going to get them for free. These monies will be recouped,” she explained.
Unpaid loans
There have been situations of MPs failing to pay back car loans.
In 2017, the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), was on the heels of some Members of Parliament who bought their vehicles on loan but had defaulted in paying back several years after.
Reports indicate that letters had been written to the MPS for them to honor their obligations, but they did not reply.
Background
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that that the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has tabled a loan agreement of $28 million before Parliament.
This loan agreement is for the purchase of 275 vehicles for members of the 8th Parliament of the fourth republic.
In a report filed by Citinews, in the papers presented to Parliament, the loan will be sourced from the National Investment Bank, NIB.
