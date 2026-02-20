Caleb Flynn, a former American Idol contestant and music pastor at Christian Life Centre in Ohio, was arrested and charged with murder following the fatal shooting of his wife

Police in Tipp City initially responded to Flynn’s claim of a home invasion, but after further investigations, he was arrested and charged with murder and felonious assault with a deadly weapon

Unconfirmed local reports allege Flynn may have been involved in an affair before his wife’s death, though authorities have not announced an official motive

A pastor and former American Idol contestant has been arrested for the alleged murder of his wife, throwing social media into uproar.

Former American Idol Star Arrested, Charged With Wife’s Murder

Caleb Flynn, a music pastor with the Christian Life Centre in Ohio, was charged with murder on Thursday, February 19, 2026, after his wife’s death on February 16.

Tipp City police were called to a residence on Cunningham Court around 2:30 a.m. Monday. Flynn's wife, Ashley, was found dead from a gunshot wound, which he claimed occurred during a home invasion. Flynn and their two children were unharmed.

During investigations over the next week, police developed Caleb as a suspect, eventually arresting him on Thursday. He was booked into the Miami County Jail and is being held on a $2 million bond.

The former reality television star was charged with murder, felonious assault with a deadly weapon, and tampering with evidence. He pleaded not guilty during his first court appearance.

According to unconfirmed local reports, the pastor was allegedly engaged in an affair with another woman and wanted to get rid of his wife after she found out. Authorities are yet to share any details on a motive for the crime.

Caleb Flynn’s American Idol career

Aside from being a pastor, Caleb Flynn is a former reality tv star, having appeared on Season 12 of American Idol in 2013.

According to American songwriter, music pastor Caleb Flynn appeared before judges Mariah Carey, Nicki Minaj, and Keith Urban.

“I absolutely love the Lord. I love my wife more than anything. She is very, very pretty. … I love her.” He added, “But, you know, I’m just a normal person who absolutely loves to sing more than anything in the world," he said at the time.

Below is a YouTube video of Caleb Flynn on American Idol.

Reactions to Caleb Flynn's arrest

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the arrest of pastor and former Idol star Caleb Flynn over his wife's alleged murder.

Robyn Rasnic said:

"Just sad for the kids."

Heather Rose wrote:

"He was performing in church just 12 hours before he murdered his wife! Sounds about typical."

Scooter Scoot commented:

"If you look him up on American Idol, it will be abundantly clear that his future residence will let him come out of the closet. He talks about his beautiful wife, the Lord, and how he is a great person. 🤢"

