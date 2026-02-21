Latifa Salifu was remanded into police custody for 14 days in a baby theft case from Mamprobi Polyclinic

An Accra Circuit Court remanded Latifa Salifu into police custody for 14 days in connection with the reported baby stealing from the Mamprobi Ployclinic. The suspected baby thief is expected to appear before the court on March 4, 2026.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Opoku Aniagyei, explained to the court that investigations were still ongoing, hence their plea for the accused to be remanded.

An Accra Circuit Court presided over by K.K Obiri Yeboah remands Latifa Salifu, an accused baby thief, into police custody. Photo credit: Tina News GH

However, counsel for the accused, Hamisu Muhammad, prayed the court to grant her bail since she was not a flight risk and had never had a brush with the law.

After listening to both sides, the court presided over by K. K. Obiri Yeboah remanded Latifa Salifu.

Mamprobi Polyclinic missing baby saga

On February 14, 2026, a lady gave birth at the Mamprobi Polyclinic through a caesarean section. On February 17, 2026, while the mother was at the recovery ward, a woman dressed in a peach-coloured scrub uniform came to her bed to look at the baby and mother. The lady who posed as a nurse left afterward.

The prosecutor recounted that at about 4 PM that same day, the accused allegedly came back to the mother and took the baby away under the pretext of administering medicine to him.

A few minutes later, a nurse came to ask the mother about the baby. However, the mother described the accused and said she took the child. This led the nurses on duty to search the hospital, but they could not find the accused or the baby.

The complainant subsequently lodged a report with the Mamprobi Police. On February 18, 2026, the accused person's sister informed the Dansoman Police that her sibling had brought a baby home, which may not be hers.

After her arrest, the baby's mother identified her child, and they were reunited.

The Police indicated that it would keep the public updated on proceedings in court.

