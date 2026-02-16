Kennedy Agyapong, a former six-term MP for Assin Central and recent NPP flagbearer aspirant, has denied rumours that he is leaving the party to form a new political movement

Key aides, including George Sarpong and spokesperson Kwasi Kwarteng, confirmed that Kennedy’s absence from the NPP’s Thanksgiving Service was due to being out of town, not a sign of disloyalty

Party insiders insist the claims of him breaking away are false and stress his continued commitment to the NPP

Rumours were rife on social media that Kennedy Agyapong, a flagbearer aspirant in the recently held presidential primary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), had broken away from the party.

According to the rumours, which have been widely circulated on social media, Kennedy Agyapong is forming a new political movement known as The Base.

However, George Sarpong, a key member of Kennedy Agyapong's flagbearer campaign, has quashed these rumours.

In a Facebook post on Monday, 16 February 2026, George stated that Kennedy Agyapong, a six-term former Member of Parliament for Assin Central, has not left the NPP.

"Main man Ken Ohene Agyapong has not left the New Patriotic Party nor does he intend to leave. In his own words, ‘I am a proper Party man and I will forever love the Party I have sacrificed so much for. Let the man breathe a little,’" he wrote.

Earlier, Kwasi Kwarteng, the spokesperson for Kennedy Agyapong’s team, also indicated that the news about his boss forming a new political party is false.

Speaking in an interview with Joy Prime, Kwasi Kwarteng said that it would be a sign of bad faith for Kennedy Agyapong to break away from the NPP.

"It's not the case that if Ken could not attend the Thanksgiving Service, it means he is not supporting the party. The news about him forming a new political party is completely untenable. That would be an act of bad faith," he said.

Why Kennedy missed the NPP's Thanksgiving Service

Speculation intensified after Kennedy Agyapong failed to attend the NPP's Thanksgiving Service held at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, on Sunday, 15 February 2026, following the successful presidential primary.

According to Kwasi Kwarteng, the former Assin Central MP was absent from the service because he was out of the country.

"Kennedy Agyapong is not starting a new political party. President Kufuor, Nana Akufo-Addo, and Rebecca Akufo-Addo were also not at the Thanksgiving Service. Does it mean they are going to start their own party?" he further stated.

"Ken was out of town, and I am speaking for the party—I think that should be enough," he added.

Bawumia wins NPP presidential primary

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported hat Dr Mahamudu Bawumia won the presidential primary of the NPP held on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

He secured 56.48% of the total votes to become the party's presidential flagbearer for the 2028 election.

Kennedy Agyapong and Dr Bryan Acheampong followed Bawumia with 23.8% and 18.5% of votes, respectively.

