The First Deputy Speaker, Bernard Ahiafor, reportedly clashed with Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin during parliamentary proceedings

The exchange escalated, with Afenyo-Markin accusing Ahiafor of using harsh language, before eventually completing his question to the Minister for Trade,

This incident adds to a history of disagreements between the two, including a previous clash during the vetting of Deputy Attorney General-designate

The First Deputy Speaker and Member of Parliament for Akatsi South, Bernard Ahiafor, reportedly clashed with the Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, during proceedings on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.

According to a report sighted on Ghanaweb, the altercation ensued after Afenyo-Markin, the MP for Efutu, was given the chance to ask a supplementary question during discussions about trade industries and government-funded factories.

However, before he could complete laying the foundation for his question, the First Deputy Speaker interjected.

"Please, Minority Leader, you are to ask a supplementary question, not to tell a story," Ahiafor said.

In response, Afenyo-Markin protested, saying that Ahiafor's words were harsh and adding that such language ought not to be used against a leader in the House.

"Mr Speaker, with respect, you always want us to extend courtesy to you, but your words are harsh," he said.

"Mr Speaker, you don’t use such words on your leader. Let me return that respect to you. Please, please… but the language from the chair should be such that we all cooperate, I beg you," the Minority Leader added.

The exchange between the two continued for a while before Afenyo-Markin eventually concluded his question to the Minister for Trade, Industry and Agribusiness, Elisabeth Ofosu-Agyare.

Afenyo-Markin and Ahiafor clash at ministerial vetting

The February 17 incident is one of several disagreements between Afenyo-Markin and Ahiafor.

In February 2025, during the vetting of Deputy Attorney General-designate Justice Srem-Sai, the two had a clash.

Bernard Ahiafor, who is the Chairman of the Appointments Committee of Parliament, pulled rank on the Ranking Member of the committee, Afenyo-Markin, after Afenyo-Markin asked Justice Srem-Sai to demonstrate a traditional dance to the committee.

He was, however, overruled by Ahiafor. This prompted Afenyo-Markin to describe the chairman as whimsical and capricious. When asked to withdraw those words, Afenyo-Markin refused, leading Ahiafor to shut down the Minority Leader for the rest of the session.

“To demonstrate to you that I am the chairman of this particular vetting committee, that may be your last question,” Ahiafor said.

The dispute led to an abrupt end to the vetting session. In response to the chairman's decision to terminate the vetting of the nominee, the Minority Leader announced a rejection of Srem-Sai's nomination.

The Minority also boycotted the rest of the February 26 vetting sessions.

Afenyo-Markin clashes with Sam George

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Alexander Afenyo-Markin had raised questions about the NCA's decision to shut down Wontumi FM and Asaase Radio in Parliament.

The Minority Leader also expressed concerns about President John Dramani Mahama's decision to grant clemency to the 64 radio stations

However, Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George responded to Afenyo-Markin's questions about the NCA's directive.

