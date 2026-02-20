A Ghanaian man has moved many to tears over his pending deportation from Canada

This comes as the father of three could not get his wife to submit proof of marriage to Canadian immigration authorities to help him obtain legal status

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the issue

A Ghanaian man has been left distraught after being issued a pre-removal order in Canada.

This comes after the father of three failed to meet the necessary requirements to allow him to stay in the country on the spousal sponsorship program.

Popular Ghanaian-Canadian content creator and nurse, Serwaa Broni, who shared insight on the ordeal of the distraught man, stated that the whole situation should be blamed on the woman he married.

She explained that the Ghanaian man, despite getting married last year, was unsuccessful in submitting his marriage documents and proof of marriage to help him obtain permanent residency.

She called out the woman, accusing her of giving one excuse after another, only for the Canadian immigration authorities to alert the man that his visa to stay in the country had expired.

In the wake of this, he was issued a pre-removal order to leave the country because he no longer had a legal status.

Serwaa Broni then posted a heart-wrenching video on her TikTok page, where the man could be heard crying uncontrollably and accusing the woman he married of betrayal.

He then went on to list the things he had done for the woman, only for her to pay him back this way.

A deported Ghanaian man who was studying at a Canadian university speaks on his troubles. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

At the time of writing this report, the post had racked up over 2,000 likes and 20 comments. Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions as Ghanaian man set for deportation

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video comforted the man over his ordeal.

Vera Owusu Afriyie stated:

"He was my neighbor in Krofrom. This man and life are like 5 and 6. Life ankasa and hard-working. Kafra bra Kwasi."

Iyyataman4 opined:

"Serwaa submit the form. Papaany3 hweee aaa b)ne nso Eny3 hwe."

Prissy indicated:

"God bless you, mummy. Akwasi Poku is a good person. Nobody deserves to be treated this way."

Mizz Yaa added:

"Please don't beg him to forgive her. Why should someone hurt a fellow human being like that?"

Lilat opined:

"In fact, I admire you for the good work and the love for your people. Keep it up."

Thinking Outside The Box indicated:

"Aww, this is truly heartbreaking. May this difficult situation turn out to be a blessing in disguise, bringing unexpected growth, strength, and better days ahead for our brother."

