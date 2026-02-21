Prophet Ogyaba warns Ohemaa Dynamite against posting thigh photos on social media

The founder of Holiness of Christ Zion Ministry, Emmanuel Akwesi Boakye, popularly known as Prophet Ogyaba, prevented his Goddaughter, Ohemaa Dynamite, from showing her thighs in a video she posted online.

Ohemaa Dynamite had done some henna designs on parts of her body and was showing them to her Snapchat followers.

Henna is a natural, reddish-brown dye derived from the dried leaves of the Lawsonia inermis shrub, used for thousands of years to colour skin (mehndi), hair, nails, and fabrics.

When Prophet Ogyaba saw what his Goddaughter was doing, he got up and cautioned her not to show her thighs to the public. He told her that it was not right for people to see her thighs. He asked her to delete any image of her thighs if she had shared any already.

“You’re coming to take a picture of your thighs and post it on social media? I said delete it.”

Ohemaa Dynamite explained to Prophet Ogyaba that she only wanted to show her henna to the public. She then went ahead to show the designs on her hands and neck.

She told Prophet Ogyaba that her followers on social media would come for him for not allowing her to show them her thighs.

Reactions to Ogyaba and his goddaughter's encounter

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @thestatenewss on X. Read them below:

@ShwanzyD said:

"Dinnnn... You still go get squad wey go defend am if you try talk something. 3nna ein daughter na de3n de3n. ei moagyimi oo hmm 😂😂."

@22shegs wrote:

"If only you knew the kind things all these men of God dey do behind closed doors."

@SneakerNyame__ said:

"Hypocrite guy, you allowed her to come to your office in this attire, yet your hypocrite self is telling her not take pictures of it and post them on social media. The Lord Jesus will judge all you fake prophets soon."

@AkeBod_ wrote:

"The day Ghanaians will realise that this coloniser's religion is a scam, it will be too late."

@ogyatanaa7 said:

"The Osofo himself mpo can't change his daughter to live a Christlike life, then what hope does the Congregation have?"

@_iamAdemola_D wrote:

"Of late, some of these so-called ladies have nothing significant to do with life, so they resort to posting things to attract MARKET. That's their market value; stopping her means no chop, no money. Sad reality. Sigh."

@Dutchpassport1 said:

"The comments though, ein daughter that wai."

@Osikani1_gh wrote:

"Awurade nhunu yɛn nyinaaa mmɔbɔ."

@SarkodieBa4 said:

"Sombody dey gather een money then ee take go give am this Comming Sunday 😂😂."

@DisDev01 wrote:

"You see pastors demma kiddies 😂😂😂? Atear."

