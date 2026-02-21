Minister for Labour, Jobs and Employment, Dr Rashid Pelpuo, urged CLOGSAG to reconsider the planned nationwide strike over salary issues

The Minister assured the Civil and Local government workers that their salary structure concerns will be addressed through continued engagement

CLOGSAG cited delays in salary structure implementation as the key reason for the potential industrial action on March 9, 2026

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Dr Rashid Pelpuo, the Minister for Labour, Jobs and Employment, has appealed to the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) to rescind its decision to embark on a nationwide strike.

According to the Minister, the government is working tirelessly to address their concerns, hence the call for them to call off the planned industrial action.

Labour Minister, Dr Rashid Pelpuo, urges CLOGSAG to rescind its decision to embark on a strike from March 9, 2026. Photo credit: @jusagOfficial & @rashpelpWa

Source: Facebook

His appeal came after CLOGSAG threatened to embark on an industrial action on Monday, March 9, 2026. The Civil and Local Government workers said the prolonged delays in the implementation of its unique salary structure and other conditions of service are the reasons for the strike.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, Dr Rashid Pelpuo assured CLOGSAG that the government is committed to resolving any challenge by engaging with the leadership.

“They have been pursuing this, and we have been listening to them as well. Except that economic decisions are not taken at the spur of the moment. It is normally a process, and in that, you consider all the factors that come to define the economy. I have had some discussions with the Minister for Finance, it is something we take seriously,” he said.

“This strike has taken us by surprise. I will urge them not to go on strike but to believe the promise we made to get them what they want. It will be worked on so we don’t have a situation where people stay at home to achieve an objective that can be achieved without staying at home, ” he added.

Source: YEN.com.gh