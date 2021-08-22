- The Interior Minister has debunked claims of protocol recruitment at the police

- Ambrose Dery has charges Ghanaians not to pay for the recruitment

- The Police Service has opened recruitment for 2021

The Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery has admonished prospective applicants who wish to join any of the security services not to pay money to any person to facilitate their recruitment.

In addition, he stated that there is nothing like a protocol list that people are recruited from. Ambrose Dery who doubles as the legislature for Nandom made the statement at the new patriotic party constituency conference at Nandom.

Sunyani Murder

The IGP, George Akuffo Dampare, and his team have arrived in the Bono Regional capital, Sunyani to acquaint themselves with the murder of three people in Alaska, a suburb of Abesim.

The 28-year-old Richard Appiah is in the custody of the police in Sunyani after the body parts of a JHS 2 student were found in a double door fridge together with the lifeless body of his 12-year-old step-brother, and another yet to be identified body.

Shocked residents of Abesim are gathered at the Abesim Police station for the arrival of the IGP despite the early morning rains.

The IGP and his team are currently in a closed-door meeting at the Abesim police station and he is also expected to visit the victim's family.

A 28-year-old architect, identified as Richard Appiah is in the grips of the Bono police for allegedly killing three boys.

He was arrested at Abesim near Sunyani for allegedly killing about three children and keeping some meat suspected to be human in a fridge.

Richard is is alleged to have murdered his stepbrother and two other boys aged between 12 and 15 years.

According to a report filed by Graphic.com.gh, the body of one of the victims was cut into pieces with some parts allegedly kept in a refrigerator in his house.

12-year-old son Louis Agyemang Junior had gone missing on Friday after he had gone to the park to play football but did not return home as of 10pm.

His absence without trace got 56-year-old Thomas Adjei worried and decided to search for the whereabouts of his son.

One of the friends of Louis however told Adjei that he had seen Loius leave the park with Richard, who happens to be his step brother, during the football match.

A search team including the police was organized to search the house of Richard. Interestingly, one of the doors in the house was under lock and key but Rischard explained that the keys to the room had gone missing.

The door was however, forcefully opened, only to see the body of Louis found in cold blood lying prostrate on the floor with the head cut off..

The search party also found a sack containing human body parts with a fridge stocked up with three human heads and other body parts including that of Louis.

One of the deceased was identified as Stephen, 15, but the identity of the third is yet to be established. In other news, a 55-year-old man, identified as Paulus Okine has been reported dead while trying to escape from a COVID-19 treatment centre at Effia.

The deceased, according to a report filed by 3news, was referred to the treatment centre from the Emergency and Accident Unit of the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital on Wednesday, 18th August 2021.

According to security personnel at the COVID centre, they spotted Paulus leave the treatment centre on the morning of August 19, 2021.

Source: Yen.com.gh