• The National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana B, has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) must be allowed to go on its planned demo

• He said it is the party’s constitutional right to embark on the demo and so the police should not stop it

• Nana B made suggestions which the police could take to ensure that the NDC goes on a healthy demonstration

• The NDC had earlier written to the police about its intention to go on a demonstration dubbed “March for Justice”

• The police wrote back to deny the party on going on the demonstration because it would not provide it with security

• The NDC has maintained that without or without the police’s concern, the demonstration scheduled for July 6, will still hold

The NPP National Youth Organiser, Nana Boakye, known popularly as Nana B, has argued in favour of the NDC, saying that the party must be allowed to go on its planned demonstration.

Nana B is of the view that demonstrating against the government is a constitutional right of the NDC which must not be denied them.

He was speaking on the rift between the NDC and the police regarding the former’s March for Justice Demo slated for July 6.

He suggested that the police could rather remind the NDC of adhering to the COVID-19 protocols during their demonstration.

“I disagree with the police. If they [NDC youth] want to embark on a demonstration, they should be allowed to go. The police should sit down with the organisers and agree on the routes to use for the protest; it could be just one route."

"The police should be able to tell the organisers to provide the protesters with nose masks and hand sanitisers, so they can embark on the protest,” he stressed.

Police deny NDC right to demonstrate

The NDC had earlier written to the police to seek permission for its demonstration, but the police have turned it down, explaining that they would not be able to provide the party with security.

The police said some restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, including mass gatherings like demo, have not been lifted, therefore, it would be a breach of protocols should the NDC be allowed to demonstrate.

In the full letter published by YEN.com.gh, the police also referred the NDC to “Section 4 of the Public Order Act b 1994 (ACT 49), particularly concerning Public Health.”

NDC fight back

However, barely two hours after the police informed the NDC of their decision not to provide them with security, the National Youth Organiser of the party, George Opare Addo, called the police letter a "weak" one.

He said whether the police allow or not, the demonstration to register the party’s displeasure about the current state of insecurity in the country, will happen.

