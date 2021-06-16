President Akufo-Addo has directed the Interior Minister to investigate the Ejura shootings

Ambrose Dery is to submit the report in 10 days

President Akufo-Addo expressed his condolence to the families of the people who lost their lives

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery to scrutinize the factors that led to the death of activist, Ibrahim Mohammed and two other people in Ejura.

According to a statement sighted by YEN.com.gh and signed by the acting Director of Communications at the presidency, Eugene Arhin, the minister has ten days to submit the report.

Ejura shooting: Akufo-Addo orders Interior Minister to investigate the incident. Photo source: Facebook (Eugene Arhin)

The Interior Minister is to provide a detailed report from the Inquiry, with recommendations for appropriate actions, within ten days i.e., by 9th July, 2021, to President Akufo-Addo." the statement indicated.

The president also sympathised with the families of the deceased persons.

"The President is deeply saddened by the deaths of Ibrahim Mohammed, alias 'Kaaka,' Abdul Nassir Yussif and Murtala Mohammed. He extends sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wishes the injured a speedy recovery.

Background.

A mob ambushed activist Ibrahim' Kaaka' Mohammed on Saturday, June 26, 2021. He was rushed to Ejura Sekyeredumase District Hospital and then later to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where he died on Monday, June 28, 2021.

A subsequent demonstration by the community's youth on Tuesday, June 2021, led to security personnel killing two people and injuring at least four other people.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, a member of the National Democratic Congress, says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's silence regarding the shootings in Ejura vindicates critics.

In a post on Facebook, the former deputy information minister questioned why President Akufo-Addo has not made a statement about what is happening in his country but was quick to make one about what happened in America.

