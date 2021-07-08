NPP's Abronye takes gov't to Supreme Court over Salary for presidential wives

A member of the ruling New Patriotic Party has taken the government to court over salaries for the spouses of the President and his Vice

Kwame Baffoe Abronye wants the supreme court to declare the decision invalid

The suit was filed on Thursday, July 8, 2021

Kwame Baffoe Abronye, also known as Abronye, the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has taken the government to court over monthly salaries for the wives of the President and his Vice.

On Wednesday, July 7, YEN.com.gh reported the decision of the government to adopt the recommendation of an emolument committee to ensure that the spouses of the President and Vice President are paid for their roles on a monthly basis.

On Thursday, July 8, 2021, Abronye filed an application at the Supreme Court asking the Justices to declare the decision invalid, according to a report by Citi News.

He cites the case of the presidential wives not being Article 71 officeholders for his suit.

“A declaration that the approval by Parliament to pay salaries to the First and Second Ladies is inconsistent with Article 71 clauses 1 and 2 of the 1992 constitution of the Republic of Ghana and consequently be declared null, void, and unenforceable,” reads part of the writ.

“A declaration that, per article 71 (1) and (2), the position of the First and Second Ladies of Ghana do not fall under the category of public officeholders."

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress has made known its intention to sue the government for the decision to pay monthly salaries to the first and second spouses.

A press release seen by YEN.com.gh, and signed by George Opare Addo, National Youth Organiser of the NDC called the decision an attack on the constitution of the country.

