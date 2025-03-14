President John Mahama has appointed new bosses for the Ghana National Fire Service, Prisons Service, and Ghana Immigration Service

The presidency released a statement with the names of the new heads of these internal security agencies

These changes come after the president appointed Christian Tetteh Yohuno as the Inspector General of Police

These are the Ghana Immigration Service, the Ghana National Fire Service and the Ghana Prisons Service.

Mahama appoints Patience Baffoe-Bonnie as Director-General of the Prisons Service, Daniella Ntow Sarpong as Chief Fire Officer, and Samuel Amadu as Comptroller-General of the Immigration Service.

The new appointees were named in a statement from the presidency.

This comes shortly after the president swore into office the new Inspector General of Police, COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno.

Before the announcement, the Chronicle reported that the previous heads were summoned to the presidency.

Ahead of these changes in the leadership IMANI Africa and security analyst Professor Kwesi Aning sued to prevent presidents from making such changes.

The injunction, filed at the Supreme Court, seeks to challenge the President’s authority to terminate the appointment of key public officers without proven misconduct.

They are arguing that the removal of the IGP, along with other heads of uniformed security services, should only occur in cases of established misconduct or misbehaviour.

Mahama swears in new IGP

YEN.com.gh reported that Mahama swore in Yohuno as the IGP at the president on March 14.

In his address during the ceremony, the president stressed the need for Yohuno to root out corruption and unethical conduct from the police service.

The president's address also urged the police service to support its new leader and assured of his full support.

Yohonu in turn assured that he would serve Ghana with integrity.

