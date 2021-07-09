Former President John Mahama has shared his opinion about paying presidential spouses monthly salaries

On Wednesday, July 7, YEN.com.gh reported that a decision had been made to pay the wives of the President and his Vice

In a lengthy post on his website, Mahama opposed the idea calling it unconstitutional

John Mahama, the former president of Ghana has waded into the controversial issue of paying monthly salaries for the first and second ladies.

On Wednesday, July 7, 2021, YEN.com.gh reported the decision of the government to adopt the recommendation of an emolument committee to ensure that the spouses of the President and Vice President are paid for their roles on a monthly basis.

In a lengthy post on his official website, Mahama vehemently pushed against the idea calling it unconstitutional.

John Mahama: Salary for First and second spouses is unconstitutional and problematic.

He joined a tall list of individuals and civil rights organizations who have opposed the idea of paying salaries for the presidential spouses.

"The challenge, however, is that the spouses of the President and Vice President are not captured among Article 71 Office Holders and, therefore, there is no legal or constitutional basis for it," reads a part of his post.

"This seems like an attempt to sneak the First and Second Ladies into the article 71 office holders’ group. This is clearly problematic."

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwame Baffoe Abronye, also known as Abronye, the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has taken the government to court over monthly salaries for the wives of the President and his Vice.

On Thursday, July 8, 2021, Abronye filed an application at the Supreme Court asking the Justices to declare the decision invalid, according to a report by Citi News.

He cites the case of the presidential wives not being Article 71 officeholders for his suit.

