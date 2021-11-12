NDC and the family of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings have held the ceremony in remembrance of his death

A vigil was held in all regional party offices except in Accra on Thursday, November 11

On Friday, November 12, a remembrance mass was held for him at the holy spirit cathedral

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the family of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings have held the ceremony in remembrance of his death.

On Thursday, November 11, 2021, the NDC held a night vigil in all its regional party offices except the Greater Accra Region.

According to a report filed by Starrfmonline.com, there was be a remembrance mass held at the Holy Spirit Cathedral at Adabraka in Accra, on the morning of Friday, November 12, 2021.

Former President Jerry John Rawlings Photo credit: Kobby Blay/ JJ Rawlings

There would be an unveiling of his tomb and a wreath-laying ceremony at the Military Cemetery at Burma Camp where the former President was buried.

There will also be Commemorative Speeches in honor and memory of the late founder of the NDC followed by a photo exhibition at the NDC headquarters in Accra today, 12th November 21021.

The late J.J. Rawlings died on November 12, 2021, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness.

He was 73.

Rawlings’ family endorses naming UDS after him

Still, on Rawlings, the campaign to have the University of Development Studies (UDS) named after him, was given a major boost after his family expressed support for the idea.

Rawlings’ widow, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, and the family “would have absolutely no objection if your university can achieve that,” former diplomat and member of the family, Victor Gbeho said.

Rawlings was extremely instrumental in the establishment of UDS, Ghana’s first public university in the North in May 1992.

He donated his $50,000 World Food prize as the seed money for its establishment. The institution began work in September 1993 with the admission of 40 students into the Faculty of Agriculture, Nyankpala.

