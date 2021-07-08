Their husbands are paid enough - Prof. Gyampo on salaries for presidential wives

Ransford Gyampo, a lecturer at the University of Ghana has shared his thoughts on the controversial salary for presidential spouses

In a Facebook post, he stated that the President and his Vice are paid enough to cover their respective families

He joined a growing number of Ghanaians who have argued against the decision

Professor Ransford Gyampo, a lecturer at the University of Ghana has waded into the debate around salaries for presidential wives.

On Wednesday, July 7, YEN.com.gh reported the decision of the government to adopt the recommendation of an emolument committee to ensure that the spouses of the President and Vice President are paid for their roles on a monthly basis.

In a Facebook post, the Associate Professor at the University of Ghana pushed against the idea.

He argued that the president and vice president are paid enough to cover their family.

"Regardless of the role they may play in supporting their husbands, I personally do not think such roles they play should warrant salaries. Their husbands are paid well enough to be able to cater for them," reads part of the post by Gyampo.

"The current situation, not backed by law, would also open the floodgates to deepen more nepotistic appointments to the offices of the First and Second Ladies in a manner that may not augur well for the fight against corruption."

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwame Baffoe Abronye, also known as Abronye, the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has taken the government to court over monthly salaries for the wives of the President and his Vice.

On Thursday, July 8, 2021, Abronye filed an application at the Supreme Court asking the Justices to declare the decision invalid.

Also, the Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress have made known its intention to sue the government for the decision to pay monthly salaries to the first and second spouses.

A press release seen by YEN.com.gh, and signed by George Opare Addo, National Youth Organiser of the NDC called the decision an attack on the constitution of the country.

