Former President Mahama has said the 2024 general elections will be a do-or-die affair

His comments have come under serious attack from critics

According to him, only those who drop out of school do not understand the harmless English Idiom

Mahama added that there is absolutely nothing wrong with what he said

Sunyani - Former President John Dramani Mahama has come under serious attack for his comments about the 2024 elections going to be a do-or-die affair for the NDC.

While some others have opined that the comments from Mahama suggest violence and controversy, Mahama thinks otherwise.

Former president Mahama has however justified his recent comments about the 2024 elections.

‘Do or die’ is a harmless English Idiom; stop misinterpreting – Mahama tells critics Photo credit: John Dramani Mahana

According to him, he only used an English idiomatic expression which does not translate into the interpretation most people have drawn out of it.

In a report filed by 3news.com per an interview Mahama had on Moonlite FM in Sunyani, he said the comments were harmless and advised people to stop reading meaning into it.

“Those who don’t understand English should stop the school interpretation”.

He added that proverbs are part of daily expressions and are used especially in situations where use of plain language will not be prudent.

“In English, we have idiomatic expressions. Those who dropped out of school do not understand idiomatic expressions. Do or die means a critical assignment you have and you must do the needful or perish. And so you must do the needful,” he said.

2024 general elections will be a do-or-die affair

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Mahama has said that the 2024 general elections will be a do-or-die affair, especially at the polling stations, since elections are won there.

According to Mahama, Akufo-Addo has made the election life and death for him, since he uses his Delta and invisible forces enrolled in the security agencies to do what he likes.

Mahama said the mere sight of some military and police personnel with piercings and other unacceptable things will leave you wondering.

He said the NDC has learnt its lessons from what happened during the 2020 election and will be vigilant during the next election.

Source: Yen