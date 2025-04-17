E.T. Mensah’s widow, Loriet Mensah, has broken down in tears, remembering her husband nearly two years after his passing

She was captured on video in all-white attire, sobbing into a portrait of the late member of the National Democratic Congress

The former Ningo Prampram parliamentarian and Minister of Youth and Sports died in South Africa in October 2023 at age 77

The wife of Ghanaian politician Enoch Teye Mensah, popularly known as E.T. Mensah, has broken down in tears as she reminisced about her husband.

The widow, identified as Loriet Mensah, appeared not to have overcome the pain of losing her dear husband even after a few years.

In a video shared on TikTok, she was captured shedding tears as she remembered her husband nearly two years after his demise.

Wearing all-white attire and with teary eyes, the widow buried her face in a portrait of her husband to reflect on their moments together.

Mrs Mensah appeared to deeply miss her husband, who left her behind with children to raise.

Who was E.T. Mensah?

E.T. Mensah, a popular member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), died on October 1, 2023, in South Africa at the age of 77.

Mensah last served his nation as a member of the Council of State after he was unanimously elected as the representative of the Greater Accra Region.

He previously served as Minister for Youth and Sports under the late President Jerry Rawlings between 1992 and 2001.

Before becoming a minister of state, the renowned politician was the longest-serving chief executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), from the PNDC era through Ghana's transition into a democratic state in 1992.

In addition to the above, Mensah was also the longest-serving Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, holding the office from 1996 to 2016 when he lost the parliamentary primaries of the NDC to Samuel Nartey George.

While in Parliament for five consecutive terms, he served as Minority Chief Whip in opposition between 2001 and 2009, and later as the Majority Chief Whip when the NDC regained power in 2009.

The TikTok video of Loriet Mensah mourning her husband is below:

Netizens react to E.T. Mensah's wife's video

Mrs Mensah's video stirred reactions on social media, with many netizens leaving some words of consolation in the comments for her.

@in God we trust said:

"Take heart, my sister, I understand I have been there before amount of tears can bring him back. Take good care of the children rather."

@Danny also said:

"May his gentle soul rest with his maker."

@seth commented:

"Rest Well, Papa. Once talked to him in 2001 after the NDC lost Power to President Kufuor, before I left Ghana."

Sam George retains Ningo-Prampram seat

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Sam George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, maintained his position as the NDC's elected candidate for the 2024 elections.

George garnered 1036 votes out of 1700 total votes to defeat his opponent. Michael Kwetey. Speaking to the media after the victory, he said that he trusted his delegates to re-elect him.

