The first lady together with the second lady will be on the payroll of the government

Rebecca-Akufo-Addo and Samira Bawumia will be on a monthly salary

This decision to pay them was made after the government adopted a recommendation by an emolument committee which was approved by the seventh parliament

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

The first lady, Rebecca-Akufo-Addo, together with the second lady and wife of the vice president, Samira Bawumia will going forward, be on a monthly salary scheme from the government of Ghana.

In a report filed by Ghanaweb, this decision to pay them was made after the government adopted a recommendation by an emolument committee which was approved by the seventh parliament.

This new arrangement will see to it that the spouses of both Akufo-Addo and Bawumia are paid contrary to what was practiced by previous governments.

Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Samira Bawumia

There were earlier reports that had suggested President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had unilaterally decided to pay his wife and the wife of his Vice, Dr Bawumia.

The information minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah has however clarified that the approval was done by the previous parliament.

Oppong Nkrumah added that all surviving spouses of heads of state have been receiving salaries since president Kufuor's tenure.

“The truth of the matter is that all surviving spouses of Heads of State, current and former, have always received salaries since President Kufuor's time," he said.

The Information Minister stressed that the emolument committee recommended that the wives be paid and that was approved by the seventh parliament.

“That recommendation was then forwarded to the Seventh Parliament which then gave the approval and it is now to be implemented. It is, therefore, not true as it is being circulated that the President has approved of emoluments to the First Lady and Second Lady,” he addeed.

In other news, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has decided to bear the total cost of the surgery for the conjoined twins.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh as tweeted by Johnnie Hughes, he stated that the Chief of Staff, Mrs Frema Osei Opare announced it a while ago.

The president's intervention comes after massive social media campaigns to solicit for funds to be able to pay for the operation to separate the twins.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen