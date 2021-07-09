• Young Ghanaian rapper, Yaw Tog, has been slammed for saying that he made Stormzy more popular in Ghana

• Stormzy is referred to as the best rapper in the UK, but Yaw boasts that his hit song, Sore Remix, got Stormzy trending in Ghana

• His comment has earned him massive backlash from Ghanaians with some calling him a proud and arrogant boy

• Yaw Tog has turned a deaf ear to the criticisms and said he has no time to spend on his critics

Kid Ghanaian rapper, Yaw Tog, has been trending following his earlier comment that he made UK-based Ghanaian rapper, Stormzy, more popular in Ghana.

He explained that though Stormzy is making waves in the UK, it was his hit song Sore Remix that drew the attention of more Ghanaians to him.

Yaw Tog’s comment has not been taken lightly, especially by some industry players who have called him proud and arrogant.

However, the young rapper has hit back at his critics and said that his harmless statement about Stormzy has been misconstrued.

He added that regardless of what his critics say about him, he will remain focused and continue to “move”.

Reaction

Yaw Tog’s post has got people, including Nana Ama McBrown applauding him.

McBrown described him as “real o”:

iamamamcbrown: “Real o.”

Fameye also advised him to move on:

fameye_music: “Bro this where we come from move on super.”

Blakk Cedi, Stonebwoy’s former manager, also praised Yaw Tog:

blakkcedi: “Its All In Your Favour Young Bull.You are Blessed And Thats How It Goes.Journey On Champ.”

Some other fans supported his statement:

djpaak: “He didn't say anything wrong . You lot are bugging . A lot of people deffo didn't know about Stormzy in Ghana . Facts.”

_itznely: “All honesty…No one in Ghana would have known Stormzy if it wasn’t for you, there was nothing wrong in what u said honestly . Just continue doing you.”

realkorsah: “Shine ✨ young bull.”

First VGMA

Meanwhile, Yaw Tog made his first win at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards with his Sore Remix.

He won in the Best Hip Hop song of the Year category that has other nominees, including Medikal, Bosom P-Yung, Kofi Jamar, Eno Barony, and Kwaku Flick.

