Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool future is uncertain after publicly criticising manager Arne Slot and being left out of recent squads

A move to the Saudi Pro League could be complicated due to league rules requiring approval for high salaries and blacklisting players or agents

Salah’s potential transfer would be the league’s biggest coup since Cristiano Ronaldo, joining other superstars like Sadio Mané, and Karim Benzema

Mohamed Salah’s future at Liverpool has captured the attention of the football world after his recent outburst against the club and manager Arne Slot following the 3-3 draw with Leeds United.

The Egyptian winger accused the Merseyside club of “throwing him under the bus” and revealed that his relationship with Slot has completely broken down.

Unusual Rule Could See Mo Salah ‘Blacklisted’ from Saudi Pro League

Source: Getty Images

As a result, he was left out of the travelling squad for Liverpool’s 1-0 Champions League win at Inter Milan.

Salah is now expected to miss the Premier League clash with Brighton at the weekend before joining his Egypt teammates ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Speculation is rife that he may have played his final match in Liverpool’s famous red shirt, although nothing has been officially confirmed.

Salah ‘blacklisted’ from Saudi Pro League?

If Salah leaves Anfield in January, the most likely destination would be the Saudi Pro League. The financial powerhouse of a division that has already signed some of the world’s biggest stars would reportedly jump at the chance to acquire the Liverpool superstar.

However, the move could be complicated due to league regulations, and Salah’s agent will play a key role in navigating them.

According to a 2023 report by The New York Times, the huge spending by Saudi clubs prompted rule changes to better regulate transfers and salaries.

Firstly, any player demanding an annual salary of over $3 million (£2.2 million) must now be approved by the league. Salah currently earns just under £21 million per year at Liverpool, following a lucrative new deal signed at the end of last season.

Additionally, there is a strict rule that could affect Salah and his agent, Ramy Abbas: if players or agents are found using one club as a “bargaining chip” against another to negotiate a higher salary, they could be immediately blacklisted from the league.

Mohamed Salah’s last appearance for Liverpool was against Sunderland on December 3, 2025. Photo by Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

Mo Salah would be SPL’s biggest Coup since Ronaldo

The Saudi Pro League first gained global attention when Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Al-Nassr in early 2023.

The legendary forward remains the league’s most high-profile signing, with world-class stars like Neymar, Sadio Mané, and Karim Benzema also making the move from Europe since then.

An arrival by Salah, following his Player of the Season performance in the 2024-25 Premier League campaign, would be even more high-profile.

While few expected the Liverpool star to be considering a move just eight months after his stellar season, he would be more than capable of competing with Ronaldo and others at the top of the scoring charts.

Salah receives reality check

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohamed Salah received a harsh reality check after his explosive public comments.

Critics say the 33-year-old seems to believe he holds the same untouchable status once enjoyed by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo — a level they argue he has not yet reached.

Source: YEN.com.gh