DJ Switch has celebrated her 18th birthday with a heartfelt post reflecting on her remarkable journey

The 2017 Talented Kidz winner, who is currently schooling in the US, shared photos in trendy fashion

DJ Switch's photos triggered disbelief among a section of her fans who wondered how she had grown so quickly

2017 Talented Kids winner Eric Armah Bra Bulu Tandoh, popularly known as DJ Switch, turned 18 on Friday, December 12, 2025.

DJ Switch celebrated her entry into young adulthood by releasing new photos on social media. The images showed her looking relaxed in a leather jacket on an oversized pair of wide-legged trousers.

DJ Switch's growth since winning the 2017 Talented Kidz is remarkable. @djswitchghana

Source: Instagram

Sharing the photos on Facebook, the award-winning disc jockey stated:

"18?! ITS MY BIRTHDAY! Another year, another chapter, but this one feels different. I keep thinking about how wild it is that so many of you have literally watched me grow up on your screens. That alone blows my mind. But today? I think all our minds are blown. Because the journey to get here has been unforgiving in some moments, unforgettable in others, and somehow still so, so beautiful. There’s still a lot for me to process, because turning 18 feels like a milestone I fought to reach. But for now… HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME!!! 🎉💚 #SwitchUp."

See DJ Switch's birthday post below:

Moments after her birthday photos emerged, many blogs and news outlets, including TV3, the organisers of the Talented Kidz competition, which shot DJ Switch to the limelight, also posted her, describing her talent as inspirational.

"Happy 18th birthday to our very own @djswitchghana. Your talent keeps inspiring a whole generation," the caption read.

Who is DJ Switch?

DJ Switch, who hails from Dadieso in Western North Region, won the 2017 Talented Kidz, the eighth edition of the show, as a nine-year-old disc jockey who mesmerised her audience with her skills.

After Talented Kidz, she moved to Accra, where her career took off. In June 2018, she became the youngest person to win Ghana's annual DJ award, bagging the Discovery of the Year. She won the Overall Best DJ of the Year at the 2019 Ghana DJ Awards, while still only 11.

Watch the video below:

She has played for prominent guests like Bill Gates and French President Emmanuel Macron, and performed with Wyclef Jean, among others.

In August 2022, DJ Switch chalked up another milestone in life by starting high school in the US. Then 14, she was admitted into Chaminade College Preparatory, a prestigious school in Los Angeles.

DJ Switch's first day in school at Chaminade College Preparatory in Los Angeles in 2023. Photo source: @djswitchghana

Source: Instagram

Her ultimate aim is to become a gynaecologist in the future.

DJ Switch's 18th birthday: Reactions to growth

The birthday posts for DJ Switch have sparked mixed reactions. While many took to the comment section to wish her well, others could not believe she had just turned 18. Below are some of the reactions YEN.com.gh compiled.

Samuel Nana Ofori said:

"Erica TANDOH… wow, 18 so soon? Age has no shame!"

Kwame Taste said:

"Welcome to adulthood."

Nana Adwoa Incoom said:

"Wow...Where did time go? Happy birthday DJ Switch."

Don Foreigner said:

"Eeeeiish, I was 16 years old when you won Talented Kids. I am 22 years old now, and you have reached 18 already? How do you count your years? Happy birthday."

Diana Hamilton's twins celebrate 15th birthday

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that gospel musician Diana Hamilton had shared photos to celebrate her twins' birthday.

The Aha Ye hit-maker's children, Michaela and Michael, rocked beautiful white outfits as they celebrated their 15th birthday.

Source: YEN.com.gh