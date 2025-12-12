Liverpool’s biggest attacking dilemma has taken a dramatic turn, and the numbers behind it are staggering

A shocking twist involving Mohamed Salah’s future has left the club facing an enormous decision

As one Premier League star emerges as a potential successor, hidden stats reveal a huge gap fans might not expect

And just when the debate intensifies, a top Ghanaian journalist delivers a blunt assessment that changes everything

Mohamed Salah’s legacy in European football remains one of the most prolific the modern game has seen, and any player linked with replacing him at Liverpool will inevitably face immense pressure.

Across his glittering career on the continent, the Egyptian superstar has produced extraordinary numbers that underline his consistency, longevity, and world-class pedigree.

According to Transfermarkt, Salah has scored 250 goals and provided 116 assists in 450 games for Liverpool as of December 12, 2025, becoming the third top scorer in the club’s history.

According to the same source, the 33-year-old has also recorded historic Premier League numbers: 190 goals and 90 assists in 314 appearances, placing him among the division’s most dominant forwards of all time.

Before arriving at Anfield, Salah had already established himself as a formidable attacker in Italy and Switzerland.

Per Transfermarkt stats, he netted 34 goals and 21 assists in 83 appearances for AS Roma, 9 goals and 4 assists in 26 matches for Fiorentina, and earlier produced 20 goals and 14 assists in 79 games for FC Basel.

Even during his brief spell at Chelsea, Salah managed 2 goals and 3 assists in 19 games despite limited opportunities.

These numbers emphasise a career built on devastating attacking output, elite decision-making, and remarkable consistency across multiple leagues.

But with reports indicating that Salah has fallen out with Liverpool manager Arne Slot and elements of the club’s hierarchy, speculation continues to intensify around his future.

Despite having a contract that runs until June 2027, several outlets claim the Egyptian is likely to leave Anfield sooner than expected.

Can Semenyo match Salah's scoring rate?

Given the facts, while Antoine Semenyo is developing into a reliable Premier League forward, he is still far from matching Mohamed Salah’s extraordinary scoring rate and would need a massive leap in consistency and output to come close.

According to Liverpool FC, the Reds have been linked with a move for the Bournemouth attacker, with Salah set to be away with Egypt at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

So far, the Ghanaian forward has registered 28 goals and 13 assists in 125 matches for the Cherries, including 26 goals and 12 assists in 95 Premier League appearances, according to Transfermarkt statistics.

Those numbers reflect a player on an upward trajectory, one who has adapted well to the Premier League's intensity and continues to refine his finishing and decision-making.

However, when placed side-by-side with Salah’s output, the gap remains sizeable. Semenyo is developing into a reliable performer, but replacing one of Liverpool’s greatest-ever attackers would require a dramatic leap in efficiency and productivity.

Huge task for Semenyo to replace Salah

Meanwhile, Ghanaian sports journalist Obed Acheampong, speaking to YEN.com.gh, echoed similar sentiments, acknowledging Semenyo’s potential while stressing the magnitude of the challenge.

“Semenyo is a fantastic talent, and he has improved massively in the Premier League. But matching Salah’s scoring spree at Liverpool is a different level altogether. He still has a lot of work to do if he’s ever to reach that territory.”

Slot speaks about Mohamed Salah's future

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Arne Slot has confessed he has no idea whether Mohamed Salah will ever play for Liverpool again, with uncertainty growing by the day.

Tensions between the club and their long-serving superstar have reportedly reached a breaking point, casting doubt over Salah’s Anfield future.

