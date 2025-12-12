Bridget Serwaa Kwakye has acquired a diploma from the Nyarkotey University College of Holistic Medicine and Technology

Photos of the actress at her graduation ceremony at the university surfaced on social media on Thursday, December 11, 2025

Many Ghanaians took to social media to congratulate Bridget Kwakye after her latest academic achievement at the university

Kumawood actress Bridget Serwaa Kwakye graduated from the Nyarkotey University College of Holistic Medicine and Technology after obtaining a diploma.

Kumawood actress Bridget Serwaa Kwakye graduates from Nyarkotey University College of Holistic Medicine and Technology. Photo source: Bridget Serwaa Kwakye, Nahbaff Media

Source: Facebook

The beautiful actress, who has been inactive in the film industry in recent years, attended her graduation ceremony on Thursday, December 11, 2025.

The Kumawood movie star was awarded a diploma in Naturopathy from the tertiary institution based in Ashaiman, Accra.

Renowned Kumasi-based blogger Nahbaff Media shared multiple photos of Bridget Kwakye from the ceremony.

In the photos, the Kumawood actress beamed with excitement as she received her certificate from the Vice Chancellor at the ceremony.

She was later spotted sitting with her coursemates at the indoor event.

Another photo showed Bridget celebrating her latest academic milestone with some individuals, who appeared to be her family and friends.

The TikTok photos of Bridget Serwaa Kwakye at her graduation ceremony are below:

Who is Bridget Serwaa Kwakye?

Bridget Serwaa Kwakye is a young actress who rose to prominence in the Kumawood movie industry in Kumasi in the 2010s.

The actress has featured in several movies alongside top Kumawood actors, including Lil Win, Kwaku Manu, Akrobeto, Martha Joyce Arthur, Emelia Brobbey, Vivian Jill Lawrence, Apostle John Prah, Benedicta Gafah, and many others.

Some of her popular movies include Owuo Atwedee, Ewiase Ahenie, Ensi Aga, Otemuafo, Mallam Issah, Kofi Agyenkwa, and others.

In 2016, she received plaudits from Ghanaians after she reportedly funded the construction of a 24-kilometre road at Nkwanta-Kese in the Afigya Kwabre District in the Ashanti Region.

Bridget also reportedly helped provide potable water, streetlights, and electric poles to the township as part of her philanthropic activities.

Aside from her acting career, she is rumoured to be a nurse.

The actress has rarely featured in any movies and has disappeared from the limelight in recent years.

Matilda Asare graduates from KNUST

Bridget's graduation comes months after her colleague Matilda Asare graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) with a postgraduate degree on June 27, 2025.

The actress, renowned for her roles in several Kumawood classics, was spotted in a beautiful Kente outfit with her green KNUST customised robe.

She graduated with an MSc in Management and Human Resource Strategy.

Kumawood actress Matilda Asare graduates from KNUST with a new Master's degree. Photo source: @matildaasare, @mr_kyei

Source: Facebook

The one-year programme is aimed at ensuring participants learn the prerequisites of business leadership, critical thinking, and analytical skills, reinforced with a thorough grounding in the key principles of business management.

Kumwood star Apostle John Prah, who attended Matilda Asare's graduation, also posted a video of her celebrating the academic milestone.

The TikTok video of Matilda Asare at her graduation ceremony is below:

Ghanaians congratulate Bridget Kwakye on her graduation

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Divaxs commented:

"Last week, somebody was asking about her on this media and see today."

Miz khayzaiah wrote:

"We miss you Serwaa. Congratulations on your big success."

Nana Yaa Favour said:

"Madam owuo atwede3, long time 😊. Congratulations to you."

Queen Paticia graduates with degree

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Queen Paticia graduated with a degree from a health college on November 13, 2025.

The actress and influencer shared lovely photos from her graduation ceremony and shared a message with her supporters.

Ghanaians took to social media to applaud Queen Paticia on her academic success after seeing news of her graduation.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh