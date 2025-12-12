The family head of the late Ghanaian musical icon, Kofi Owusu, delivered his first message after the final verdict on the funeral arrangements

After weeks of silence, the elder, now a social media sensation, returned with heartfelt updates on the funeral scheduled for Saturday, December 13, 2025

His announcement came shortly after the Kumasi High Court lifted the injunction that had been placed on the ceremony on Friday, December 12, 2025

What began as a tense day in court quickly turned dramatic. The judges initially placed an injunction on the funeral, but minutes after the ruling, both families were called back in for a new directive.

The party that filed the injunction was ordered to pay a compensation of GHS 2 million by exactly 2 p.m.

Their inability to meet the deadline led the judges to grant the family head Kofi Owusu full permission to proceed with the funeral of the national treasure, Lumba.

The sudden turnaround sparked heartfelt reactions across the country, as many expressed relief that the long-awaited ceremony could finally take place.

“We need to bury him. He is tired and needs to rest,” the Abusua Panyin told a GHOne reporter.

Abusua Panyin delivers final funeral details

Following the courtroom drama, the Abusua Panyin confirmed that the funeral will indeed come off on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

The funeral ceremony is set for the Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Using the moment, he extended an open invitation to friends, followers, and the entire fan base of the late music legend.

“Everyone is invited. All the fans of our beloved icon should join us and help give him a graceful farewell,” he said.

Reactions to the lifting of the injunction

YEN.com.gh gathered several emotional and interesting comments as Ghanaians shared their thoughts:

@anonymousxhuman wrote:

“Abusuapanin the strategic man … I hope the funeral goes well.”

@ashantiprince wrote:

“Herh… Ghana.”

@ValeEyram shared:

“I really pity this man’s end. Life always humbles the proud. They can go ahead and bury him in that disgraceful manner.”

// 🥹pretty 😍🦋 Eliza 🎀💍// wrote:

"I can see this man is really tired aba😩."

@Big_Afia🖤💐 added:

“Man of the moment 😂🥰 Tupac.”

Adwoa Adepa Bedding and More shared:

“Now Daddy can rest in peace 💔💔.”

@Nana_Adjeiwaa5 added:

“20 billion + 2 p.m. + Tupac + second wife 😂😂😂 fear the number 2.”

expressionsgh wrote:

“Papa, when you finish the funeral, go on vacation for a month and relax. They stressed you for nothing.”

Ernestina Fosu speaks after injuncting Lumba's funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ernestina Fosu had spoken after the court granted her request for Daddy Lumba's funeral to be halted

In a video, the late singer's elder sister celebrated and detailed her plans after a major victory in court

Speaking to the media, Daddy Lumba's elder sister noted that she could not determine a new date for her late brother's funeral, adding that she was looking forward to the police investigation before she and her family would organise her late brother's funeral.

