Blakk Rasta has revived the Ari Mackey controversy, dropping fresh claims on his December 11 edition of The Blakk Pot

He alleged that Ghanaian authorities have now involved the FBI and Interpol after the American influencer reportedly refused to cooperate with local investigators

Blakk Rasta further claimed that Arianna Naomi Mackey fled to Nigeria after leaving Ghana, raising new questions about her movements and intentions

Controversial Ghanaian media personality, Blakk Rasta, has stirred reactions after sharing new details about the case involving American influencer Arianna Naomi Mackey.

The American, known on TikTok as Ari Mackey, sparked heated debate on social media when she announced to her over 34,000 followers that she was kidnapped and robbed by police officers in Ghana.

In the December 7 video, she claimed that she, a friend and the Uber they ordered ran into a Ghana Police checkpoint on the night of December 6.

Ari Mackey alleged that the patrol officers who stopped them had masks on and had covered the licence plates of their vehicle.

She also claimed that they had no name tags on to identify them.

Mackey stated that the group kidnapped them once they realised she was American and stole every valuable item from her.

They checked our bags and our bodies, and when they looked in my bag and found I had cash, they decided I needed to get in the car. They told me to get in the car. I tried to ask why and if there was anything else we could do to handle this, but they said no. They got mad every time I tried to ask a question,” she said.

Mackey said the officers took her cash, phones, and cameras, and forced her to withdraw more cash from an ATM to give to them before they let them go.

After her video went viral, the influencer reportedly left the country and refused to cooperate with investigators, according to a statement from the Ghana Police Service.

Blakk Rasta provides Ari Mackey update

Speaking on his show The Blakk Pot on December 11, 2025, Blakk Rasta shared new updates on the Ari Mackey case.

He claimed that following her refusal to provide any credible information to investigators to aid in their inquiry, the Ghanaian authorities requested the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Interpol to aid with locating Mackey.

Blakk Rasta also asserted that Mackey had ties to Nigeria and had gone to the West African country after leaving Ghana, raising questions about the possible motives for her claims against the police.

The media personality speculated that he believed the incident was a ploy to destroy Ghana’s world-famous Detty December.

Ari Mackey addresses viral backlash

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ari Mackey addressed the viral backlash that followed her video in which she claimed she was robbed by police officers in Ghana.

In an email sent to Clement Asamoah Yeboah of Gossips24 TV, Mackey refuted claims that she had blocked investigators and stated that she had already provided all the information they requested but that she would no longer engage the issue due to alleged threats to her life.

