Lamine Yamal has shared his dream football venues and favourite players following his appointment as a global ambassador for Beats by Dre.

The 17-year-old Barcelona prodigy continues his meteoric rise in the football world, with the latest milestone being his inclusion in Beats by Dre’s elite group of global ambassadors.

Lamine Yamal names his favourite players outside Barcelona

Lamine Yamal lands ambassadorial deal with Beats by Dre

Yamal now stands alongside sporting icons such as Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, and NBA superstar LeBron James.

As part of his unveiling, the teenage winger revealed the two stadiums he dreams of playing in, as well as the two footballers he admires the most—highlighting his passion for the game and the influences shaping his young career.

The announcement came on Friday, May 9, via a stylish promotional video that casts Yamal as the CEO of “Lamine Records.”

In the campaign, Yamal is shown searching for the perfect pre-match soundtrack, trying out various options before finding the right beat with help from a young fan.

Spanish-Moroccan rapper Morad, Yamal’s favourite artist and fellow native of Barcelona’s 304 neighbourhood, also makes a cameo in the clip.

“I love music for many reasons,” said Yamal. “It helps me focus before games, relax, and escape into a world of fun. Beats is a brand that’s stylish and cool—it fits my personality, and I’m really excited to be working with them.”

Dream Stadiums and Footballing Idols

During the Beats announcement Q&A, Yamal revealed his dream of playing in two of England’s most iconic stadiums.

“There are so many I’ve yet to experience, especially outside of Europe,” he said. “But in Europe, I’d love to play at Old Trafford and Anfield.”

When asked about his favourite current players outside of Barcelona, the teenager named two fellow attackers:

“Right now, I think [Ousmane] Dembélé or Bukayo Saka are doing really well.”

His admiration for their playing styles reflects the kind of football Yamal himself is becoming known for—creative, fearless, and technically sharp.

Favourite El Clasico Moment and Club Hopes

Looking ahead to the next El Clasico, which sees Barcelona face Real Madrid on Sunday, Yamal acknowledged the importance of the fixture.

A win would move Barça seven points clear at the top of La Liga, with just three games remaining.

Although Barcelona exited the Champions League after losing to Inter Milan, they recently defeated Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final. Yamal pointed to that final as his favourite El Clasico memory:

“There are so many historic ones, but now that I’m part of it, I’d say the most recent Copa final—especially with Jules Koundé scoring the winner in the 116th minute. The way the match played out, and the fact that we won—it was unforgettable.”

Barcelona to reward Yamal with new contract

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Barcelona is set to secure Lamine Yamal’s future with a bumper five-year contract extension.

The proposed deal includes a significant pay rise, reflecting the youngster’s dazzling performances and growing reputation as Lionel Messi’s heir apparent.

