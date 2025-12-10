University of Ghana Releases Approved Fees for Diaspora Halls for New And Continuing Students
- Social media has gone haywire regarding residential fees for the diaspora halls at the University of Ghana
- The 11 diaspora halls serving University of Ghana students had different prices for each accommodation facility
- Netizens reacted to the new development, with many sharing their misgivings about the fees
The University of Ghana Enterprises Limited (UGEL), the company that manages the University of Ghana diaspora halls, has released their residential fees for the 2025/2026 academic year.
The diaspora halls are Jubilee Hall, Alexander Adu Kwapong Hall, Hilla Limann Hall, Jean Nelson Aka Hall, Elizabeth F. Sey Hall, and International Students Hostel.
The others are Valco Hostel, Legon Hall Annex C, Mensah Sarbah Hall C/D, Akuafo Hall C, and Akufo Hall D.
Breakdown of diaspora hall residential fees
A post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of Radio Univers showed that the accommodation facilities in these halls were grouped into Shared Facilities, Self-Contained, and Flats with a kitchenette.
Rooms in all these halls also fall under three categories, which are the single occupancy, double occupancy, and quadruple occupancy.
Additionally, the prices for undergraduate students differ from those of postgraduates. Also, foreign students and students from ECOWAS countries pay the residential fees in dollars, while Ghanaian nationals pay in cedis.
For example, for Jubilee Hall, undergraduate students who want to share a room and also share the bathroom, kitchen, and other amenities with other occupants must pay GH¢2,250.
For Elizabeth Sey Hall, undergraduates desirous of having a self-contained room must pay GH¢3,500.
For the International Students Hostel, undergraduates who want a room to themselves but agree to share certain amenities with others in the hall will have to pay GH¢4,530.
The post disclosed that payment of residential fees should only be made through Cal Bank.
At the time of writing, the post announcing the new residential fees for these residential facilities was captioned:
"Approved hostel fees for University of Ghana UGEL Hostels for freshers, continuing students, and international students."
Watch the video below:
Netizens react to residential fees at UG
Social media users who took to the comment section of the post shared varied opinions on the residential fees and the whole admission process.
Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:
“This is not for those who do not have deep pockets, but it is good that the list has been released, especially since fresh students will be coming in.”
Ivankay stated:
“Please help me with that fee-paying thing, because I am the one paying my own fees and I don’t have that money for fee-paying.”
Ivankay continued:
“University of Ghana, why? I suffer so much, I pay my fees, and I pass. You went to give me my 4th choice on top of all this fee-paying. But why do I suffer so much before I pass this exam since 2021? And now I have to battle with school too. What did I ever do to deserve this? I am paying my own fees.”
KNUST student flaunts plush hostel room
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a female student of KNUST flaunted the interior of her hostel room at the KNUST campus.
She paid GH¢7,000 to share the room with two other students, who will also pay the same amount
