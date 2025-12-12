Abu Trica was arrested in a coordinated cybercrime operation and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering

A video of his Swedru mansion surfaced online, showing both the exterior and interior of the property

The mansion is estimated to be worth $4.2 million, featuring luxurious interiors, imported furniture, and a modern, expansive compound

On December 11, 2025, Frederick Kumi, better known as Abu Trica, was arrested by the Cybersecurity authority and the FBI after he was allegedly linked to a multimillion-dollar romance fraud scheme involving a foreign victim.

Abu Trica is being charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering, while authorities continue their investigation to collect both digital and financial evidence related to the case.

There is a long video of Abu Trica's home that appears to offer an exterior of the house as well as some interior shots.

The home offers an expansive yard, a wide driveway, professionally maintained landscaping with very tall walls.

In the video, you will see each of these areas of the home that show status and elegance. The living room, kitchen, and all bedrooms are designed to highlight both comfort and style.

The interior of Abu Trica's home is accented with well-appointed pieces of furniture and eclectic finishes throughout; there are a lot of custom pieces, and you can see the abundance of wealth he has created for himself.

The video states that the mansion is valued at about $4.2 million. The mansion stands out as one of the most talked-about properties in Swedru in recent years.

The video continues to circulate widely on social media as the investigation into Abu Trica’s alleged activities moves forward.

Authorities are yet to confirm whether the mansion will be included in the assets under review.

Abu Trica showed off stacks of money

Abu Trica previously captured public attention by displaying his extraordinary wealth on social media, as he has always been known for before his arrest

The flashy big boy, who has built a reputation for showcasing his luxury lifestyle online, was recently filmed showing off stacks of cash.

In the trending video shared on Instagram, Abu Trica appeared completely unfazed as he unpacked bundles of GH¢200 notes from a blue bag.

Abu Trica’s son played with luxury car

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the young son of Abu Trica was seen playing inside the compound of his father’s Swedru mansion on social media.

The video, shared on TikTok by the boy’s mother, Queenie, showed the child holding the keys to Abu Trica’s new Mercedes-Benz G Wagon.

In the video, the boy could be seen happily running around inside the house and later stepping into the compound, where he held the keys to the newly purchased 2023 Mercedes G63 AMG. The vehicle arrived in Ghana and was cleared from the Tema Port on March 15, 2025.

