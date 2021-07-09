Sarkodie has arrived in Kumasi ahead of his No Pressure album launch party

Award-winning rapper Sarkodie, known in private life as Michael Owusu Addo, has brought smiles to the face of a young 'trotro' (commuter bus) driver in Kumasi.

Sarkodie who is currently in Kumasi for the launch party of his soon-to-be-released album, No Pressure, showed love to the driver on the streets.

In a video that has since been circulating on social media, Sarkodie was riding in a car behind the trotro driver's car. The trotro had Sarkodie's photo sticker boldly embossed at the back.

Upon realizing that the driver was his fan, Sarkodie's car sped to catch up with the trotro. After catching up, Sarkodie was heard uttering a sentence in Twi which translates as:

"Boss, it is me that you have pasted on there like that."

The excited driver who could not believe his eyes was rendered speechless and could only be heard shouting in excitement.

Sarkodie went ahead to offer the driver a fist bump before overtaking his trotro.

The video was first shared by Sarkodie on his Instagram stories before other Instagram blogs picked it up to re-share.

See the video as posted on Sweet Maame Adwoa's blog:

