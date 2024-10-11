The Communications and Digitalisation Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has announced the government's plan to roll out 5G network services

The Minister said the roll-out is expected to commence on November 1, 2024, explaining that all necessary infrastructure has been resolved

She said that the roll-out of the 5G internet service would bring many benefits to Ghanaians

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Communications and Digitalisation Minister, has announced November 1, 2024, as the roll-out date for 5G service in Ghana.

The Minister made the disclosure on Peace FM on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, explaining that the necessary structures have been set up for the service to commence.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful says 5G internet service will improve access to digital services nationwide.

Source: Getty Images

She had earlier revealed that the roll-out of the 5G internet service would bring many benefits to Ghanaians.

These benefits include faster data speed, lower latency and increased internet connectivity.

The Minister said 5G internet services would improve access to digital services, including education, healthcare and financial services, making them more effective and efficient.

Ghana’s 5G service being built by Ambani

Asia’s richest man, Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, has been part of the move to develop shared infrastructure for affordable 5G mobile broadband services in Ghana.

The government granted Ambani's Radisys Corp a license and will supply pivotal network infrastructure for Ghana-based Next-Gen InfraCo.

Next-Gen InfraCo consists of seven companies: Radisys, Ascend Digital, Nokia, K-NET, Tech Mahindra, AT Ghana, and Telecel Ghana.

Bloomberg reported that Next-Gen InfraCo plans to start operations by the end of 2024 and will offer 5G broadband services to mobile operators and internet service providers in Ghana.

5G subscriptions are expected to reach 180 million in Africa by 2029.

The positive economic outlook and innovative regulation in building out network coverage are the main drivers of 5G growth on the continent.

Ursula says MTN not exempted from 5G

Ursula Owusu-Ekufu also clarified that MTN has not been marginalised in the 5G rollout plans.

Speaking on Citi FM, Owusu said MTN will eventually be involved after initial concerns that Ghana's biggest telecommunications company was not part of the deal.

She also dismissed the claims that MTN was deliberately excluded from the deal in a bid to curb its monopoly.

“All network operators in the country are being offered the opportunity to take up equity in this Next-Gen InfraCo, all of them, including MTN.”

NDC MPs kick against new 5G deal

YEN.com.gh reported that the Minority in Parliament has questioned the legality of the 5G deal awarded to Next Gen Infraco.

In a statement, the minority said that the lack of parliamentary approval renders the entire transaction unlawful, null and void.

“Some of the entities in the Consortium, which are the beneficiaries of this opaque transaction, are mushroom entities owned by cronies of President Akufo-Addo and the Minister for Communications, with questionable track records," said the statement.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh