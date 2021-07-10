Celebrated rapper Sarkodie has turned a year older today, Saturday, July 10, 2021

His wife, Tracy Sarkcess, is among the people celebrating him on his new age

Tracy Sarkcess has shared a lovely family photos and message for the birthday boy

Award-winning rapper Sarkodie, known in private life as Michael Owusu Addo, has turned a year older today, July 10, 2021.

Just as it is with all stars, Sarkodie's birthday has seen many people take to social media share their wishes for him.

One of the messages which has caught YEN.com.gh's attention is that of the rapper's wife, Tracy Sarkcess.

Tracy pours out her heart

Tracy took to Instagram to share a video (slideshow) of some of the sweet moments she, Sarkodie, and their children have had.

The video shows some photos of Tracy and Sarkodie in loved-up times while others show the rapper attending to his daughter, Titi, and son, MJ.

Sharing the video, Tracy wished Sarkodie a happy birthday while praising him for giving a beautiful experience as her lover.

Tracy further wished she and Sarkodie will continue making great memories together.

"Happy Birthday my LOVE With YOU, love is a beautiful experience! Happy birthday my love! Let’s continue making great memories together. ❤️❤️ @sarkodie," she captioned the video.

Sarkodie shows love to trotro driver

The rapper's birthday comes after he brought smiles to the face of a young 'trotro' (commuter bus) driver in Kumasi.

Sarkodie, who is currently in Kumasi for the launch party of his soon-to-be-released album, No Pressure, showed love to the driver on the streets.

In a video that has since been circulating on social media, Sarkodie was riding in a car behind the trotro driver's car. The trotro had Sarkodie's photo sticker boldly embossed at the back.

Upon realizing that the driver was his fan, Sarkodie's car sped to catch up with the trotro and chat with the driver.

