Actress Yvonne Nelson has stunned fans with a video flaunting her uncovered chest

She was with a young man whom she was seen playing with and rubbing his chest

The video has garnered massive responses from Ghanaians

Actress Yvonne Nelson has got Ghanaians talking with a new video showing her chest to the world.

She wore an attire that has a low cut such that her cleavage is showing fully.

Yvonne is seen with another man in the video behaving like lovers.

Reaction

The video has got many reacting to it with some forming their own opinions about the two of them.

Abizzybey, for instance, said was pleased with Yvonne showing her bossom in the video:

abizzybey: “Oooook baby show that bossom.”

He wrote again that the guy was troubled by all means:

abizzybey: "I'm sure this guy got a bone."

Afrika believes that the way Yvonne touched the young man in the video, he could drop any amount if she asked him to:

westsyde_afrika: “Them talk chairman say make he drop 1millie sef ah he go drop.”

Kwame also observed that the guy’s mood changed:

_.kwamee: "The guy en mood change as them hold beard. he make gymi gymi at once#power of women."

Abena, and Parfait say Yvonne is pretty:

coco_abena: “She’s pretty aaahhhh!!!!.”

lipsparfait: “Lol she’s so pretty.”

Omar also admired Yvonne:

omardcity: "@yvonnenelsongh de3 mad o! Kala yi ho twa."

Yvonne was in the news recently when she was voted as a better actress over Jackie Appiah and Nadia Buari.

Nana Ama McBrown came first with massive votes as Ghana's best actress.

