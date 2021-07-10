- MP for North Tongu, Okudzeto Ablakwa says MPs should seek their own car loans

- The MP believes that the $28 million car loan is not necessary

- The car loan facility has generated debate across board amid Ghana’s economic hiccup

A former Minister of Education and Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has condemned colleagues in Parliament over the $28 million dollar car loan facility.

Taking to his Twitter Page, the MP, argued that such arrangements, which has generated a heated debate, leaves Parliament as an “apartheid structure” where there is no transparency and accountability. He holds the view that the acquisition of car loans must be the sole responsibility of MPs and not government.

“MPs, who need car loans should be allowed to make their own private car loan arrangements with the banks just as most private sector workers do,” he argues.

The $28 million car loan, when distributed, will grant each MP, $100,000 for the purchase of a brand new V8 Land Cruiser. Even as some MPs have rejected the loan offer, others say it is very important to them as they pick Uber to Parliament for all proceedings.

Salaries for 1st and 2nd ladies

The Member of Parliament for Sekyere Afram Plains, Mahmud Kabore says it is better for President Akufo-Addo and Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to divorce their wives if they feel incapacitated to cater for their welfare.

The MP, responding to the debate on salaries for the first and second ladies, argued that the call by the Emoluments Committee to pay salaries to Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Samira Bawumia are “baseless and a misplaced priority”.

“Ghanaians are suffering under this presidency. They have mismanaged the economy. If President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia think they can’t take care of their wives die to the current economic hardship, they should divorce their wives and stop putting the burden on Ghanaians. The monies used to pay salaries can be used to build more factories,” he argued on Kumasi-based Otec FM.

A 6-member Nigerian fraud syndicate has been busted and exposed by the Baatsona Police Station. This criminal gang, where at their hideout at Coastal Estates, Spintex Road when the police pounced on them

The arrest revealed how the gang had trafficked 10 Nigerians with criminal records to partake of cyber crime in the dark web.

Confirmation by the police indicates that the leader of the gang called Amas Ekhosuehi aged 24, and his five accomplices also Nigerians. The five other suspects gave their names as Apostle Sunday aged 27 from Akwarbom State, Monday Echeh aged 25 from Edo State, Aboki O.C aged 21 from Edo State, Patrick Odez aged 26 from Cross River State and Henry Ochuko aged 26 from Edo states.

According to the victims, they were trafficked in batches to Ghana under the pretext of greener pastures. However, they were camped in a house and prevented from going out and physically abused if they requested for food or failed to swindle unsuspecting victims to send money.

The full names of the victims are; between the ages of 21 and 24 and said they were from Edo State, Imo State, Ansarawa State, Andrew Musah aged 24 from Ansarawa State, Amaborgwo Josiah aged 24 from Ansarawa State, and Akwarbom State.

In the wake of the scoop, 14 laptops were retrieved. Meanwhile, the Suspects are in custody being processed for court as soon as possible.

