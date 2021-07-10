- MP for Sekyere Afram Plains wants the President and Vice to divorce their wives

- Maumud Kabore says it is better to divorce them than pay them salaries

- Payment of salaries to the first and second ladies has generated a heated debate

The Member of Parliament for Sekyere Afram Plains, Mahmud Kabore says it is better for President Akufo-Addo and Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to divorce their wives if they feel incapacitated to cater for their welfare.

The MP, responding to the debate on salaries for the first and second ladies, argued that the call by the Emoluments Committee to pay salaries to Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Samira Bawumia are “baseless and a misplaced priority”.

Salaries for 1st, 2nd ladies: Divorce your wives if you can't cater for them - Nana Addo, Bawumia told (Photo: Getty Images, Modified by writer)

“Ghanaians are suffering under this presidency. They have mismanaged the economy. If President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia think they can’t take care of their wives die to the current economic hardship, they should divorce their wives and stop putting the burden on Ghanaians. The monies used to pay salaries can be used to build more factories,” he argued on Kumasi-based Otec FM.

