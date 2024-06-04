Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has revealed the government's plans to install e-gates at the Kotoka International Airport

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says the government of Ghana will implement e-gates at the Kotoka International Airport by the end of the year.

Dr Bawumia, also the New Patriotic Party's flagbearer, revealed that these e-gates would be installed at the airport's arrival section and quicken Ghanaians' arrival procedures.

Bawumia said Ghanaians with Ghana Cards will be able to use the e-gates.

According to the vice president, these e-gates will be installed in the airport's arrival section, removing the need for Ghanaians to undergo immigration checks upon arrival.

He said this on Monday, June 3, 2024, during his regional campaign tour, when he met with the clergy at Cape Coast.

How the e-gates would operate

Bawumia said that upon arriving in the country, Ghanaians only need to slot their Ghana Carda into the e-gate.

This would open the gate and allow Ghanaians to enter without the need for an immigration officer to verify their nationality.

He said plans are well advanced to install this new technology at the Kotoka International Airport, which would ease the travel experience for Ghanaians coming into the country.

Government expediting the rollout of e-cedi

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has said the government is expediting the rollout of the e-cedi to curb financial crimes and corruption.

Bawumia also said digital technologies were vital to combatting corruption.

"The CBDC will be the ultimate weapon because the e-cedi will easily track money movement and identify suspicious activity.

It will provide us with high-level transparency, reduce the risk of fraud, and reduce the level of tax avoidance and money laundering,” he stated.

Bawumia spoke at the 14th Commonwealth Regional Conference for Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies in Africa, which was held in Accra on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

Bawumia to incorporate blockchain tech into governance

YEN.com.gh reported that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia revealed the government's plan to integrate blockchain technology into the country's governance structure as an anti-corruption mechanism.

This would make Ghana the first blockchain-powered government in Africa.

Incorporating blockchain would allow the government to trace all digital transactions in the governance space.

The technology would become essential following the launch of the much-touted e-cedi, a digital version of the local currency.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh